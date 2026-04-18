Carnival Cruise Ship Search Ends Without Success for Missing Passenger

An intensive air and sea search for a man in his 70s who went overboard from the Carnival Splendor near Moreton Island has been suspended after failing to locate him. The incident follows the earlier death of another passenger.

The extensive search for a man who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship near Moreton Island has concluded without success. The man, in his 70s, was a passenger aboard the Carnival Splendor , which was en route from the island towards Sydney. He was reported missing in waters approximately 10:30 PM on Friday night, north-east of Cape Moreton. This triggered a significant and immediate air and sea operation, coordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

Despite the deployment of multiple assets, including specialized aircraft and numerous vessels, the search efforts on Saturday were ultimately suspended. A spokesperson for AMSA confirmed that the missing person was not located and all assets involved in the search have been released from their tasking. The tragic incident involving the missing passenger follows another unfortunate event on the same ship earlier on Friday. A 67-year-old woman, also a passenger, died while snorkelling off the coast of Moreton Island. Despite efforts to revive her on the beach, her life could not be saved. A Carnival Cruise Line representative stated that they were actively cooperating with authorities in the search for the man. The company spokesperson indicated that the passenger had reportedly climbed over a safety railing and jumped. The male guest was traveling with his family, who were the ones who alerted the ship's crew to his possible disappearance. Carnival confirmed that all relevant authorities have been notified and that the cruise line will provide full assistance to the investigation once the ship returns to Sydney. The Carnival Care Team has been engaged to offer support to the affected family, and the company extended its deepest sympathies and prayers to them and their loved one during this difficult time. Passengers on the Carnival Splendor reported that the alert regarding the missing man was first raised before 2:00 AM, with the captain confirming the incident to those on board within the hour. One passenger observed a rescue helicopter actively searching the waters on Saturday, while the ship remained in the vicinity of Moreton Island. This passenger expressed disappointment that the delay to their arrival in Sydney was not communicated more clearly by Carnival. Initially scheduled for a 6:00 AM arrival on Sunday, the captain later confirmed that the ship would be departing the search area, with the revised estimated arrival time in Sydney now set for 6:00 PM on Sunday. AMSA received notification from the cruise ship early Saturday morning, detailing the event of a person lost overboard approximately 30 kilometers north-east of Moreton Island. AMSA had mobilized a comprehensive search and rescue operation, tasking its Challenger jets based in Cairns and Melbourne, along with five rescue helicopters deployed from the Brisbane metropolitan area, and six surface vessels to the search zone. The Queensland Police Service was also providing assistance to AMSA in their coordinated efforts





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Splendor Missing Person Moreton Island Search And Rescue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carnival Cruise ship passenger goes overboard prompting major search and rescue operation off Queensland coast7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Search Underway for Man Who Went Overboard from Carnival Cruise Ship Near Moreton IslandAuthorities are conducting an extensive search operation near Moreton Island for a man in his 70s who reportedly went overboard from the Carnival Splendor cruise ship overnight. The incident occurred as the ship was en route to Sydney, and the cruise line is cooperating with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and Queensland Police in the ongoing search and rescue efforts. The man was traveling with family, who raised the alarm.

Read more »

Man in his 70s Overboard from Carnival Cruise Ship Near Moreton Island; Search UnderwayA search is underway for a man in his 70s who went overboard from the Carnival Splendor cruise ship off the coast of Moreton Island. The passenger, traveling with family, is believed to have intentionally gone over the safety railing. Maritime authorities are coordinating a large-scale search and rescue operation.

Read more »

Search under way after passenger apparently jumps overboard Carnival Cruise Line ship bound for Sydney"A review of the CCTV footage confirmed the guest&x27;s action."

Read more »

Man, 70s, Missing Overboard from Carnival Splendor Cruise Ship Near Moreton IslandA search is in progress for a man in his 70s who reportedly jumped overboard from the Carnival Splendor cruise ship while it was sailing from Moreton Island towards Sydney. The incident occurred around 2:00 AM, and CCTV footage confirmed the man climbed over the safety railing. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is coordinating a large-scale search operation.

Read more »

Search for Man Missing From Carnival Cruise Ship Near Moreton Island SuspendedA man in his 70s, a passenger on the Carnival Splendor, is missing after going overboard near Moreton Island. The search, involving air and sea assets, has been suspended after the man was not located. The incident occurred shortly after the death of another passenger, a 70-year-old woman, who died while snorkeling off the island.

Read more »