Carroll and Wilson Launch Victorian Election Campaigns With Distinct Policy Focuses

Premier Ben Carroll pledges $1.2 billion for public hospital wait lists while Opposition Leader Jess Wilson promises new stalking penalties following the Celeste Manno review.

Premier Ben Carroll and Opposition Leader Jess Wilson have officially launched their respective campaigns for the upcoming Victorian state election, highlighting divergent priorities in health and justice. Carroll centered the Labor launch on a substantial financial commitment to the public healthcare system, while Wilson focused on legislative reforms addressing stalking laws. These strategic pivots aim to resonate with voters on their respective party strengths ahead of the ballot.

Health Policy Funding Disputes

Carroll announced a $1.2 billion allocation designed to address public hospital wait lists, specifically promising $1.17 billion to deliver an additional 100,000 planned surgeries over the next four years. This investment includes $195 million for 500,000 more specialist appointments that facilitate these surgical procedures. The Premier sought to contrast this public-focused spending with the Coalition proposal to pay the private sector to deliver another 25,000 surgeries a year.

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The Coalition plan involves a $1.27 billion pledge, which was initially funded by winding up the state-owned investment company Breakthrough Victoria. Carroll argued that his scheme is $100 million cheaper than the Coalition plan and insisted the money is better spent going directly to the public system. He accused the opposition of acting like they had already won the election by not revealing enough detail about their policies, including specific costings.

Carroll's personal story was woven into the policy announcement to emphasize the reliability of public services. His wife, Fiona Rothville, introduced him by sharing complications she experienced when pregnant with their daughter, Madeleine. Rothville stated that Madeleine was underweight and spent a month in hospital after being born, and that she was in a wheelchair and did not see her daughter for days. She described Carroll as a rock during this period, noting she did not worry because he was there for the family.

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Carroll emerged to cheers from the audience at the Moonee Ponds event, stating that his family had needed the public system because the private sector could not always handle complex specialist requirements like theirs. Despite the positive mood at the Kellaway Avenue Neighbourhood Centre, the atmosphere was noted as less rapturous than Labor campaign events in previous election years. Senior Liberals warned at their own event that the Coalition could not afford to get ahead of itself and cautioned about the potential for a close election result.

Justice Reforms and Celeste Manno Legacy

Wilson launched the Coalition campaign on Monday with a suite of reforms to stalking laws, directly referencing the murder of Melbourne woman Celeste Manno. Wilson pledged new stalking penalties, noting that it has been six years since Manno was killed. The reforms will include a trial of round-the-clock monitoring of high-risk stalkers, using GPS tracking to prevent stalkers from entering exclusion zones around their victims' homes and workplaces.

The legislation will also enable non-family violence stalking victims access to the same courtroom protections as victims of family violence. This includes allowing stalking victims to tender pre-recorded evidence and preventing perpetrators from cross-examining victims. Wilson stated that her death exposed gaps in the justice system that must be addressed, remarking that Celeste Manno should still be here today.

After her murder, Labor ordered a review by the Victorian Law Reform Commission, which in July 2021 made 46 recommendations. Wilson committed to implementing all 46 recommendations, introducing mandatory specialist stalking training for police, and toughening laws against digital stalking. The Coalition also plans to introduce perpetrator behaviour change programs and improve victim support for regional and rural Victorians.

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Political Landscape and Polling Trends

Senior Liberals received rock star welcomes from party faithful at their Olympic Park launch, where former premier Jeff Kennett and his wife Robyn Baillieu took selfies. The Coalition currently holds a primary vote of 30 per cent, compared to 20 per cent for Labor and 23 per cent for One Nation. Former Liberal leader Brad Battin introduced Wilson to the launch as the next premier of Victoria, with published polling suggesting he will be proven right.

Despite the upbeat atmosphere, Loughnane, who took up the role as state president at the request of Wilson, said the Liberals need a historic swing to win. Wilson warned that there is much that is unusual about this election and that it carries great risk. Early voting is scheduled to open on Wednesday, requiring immediate mobilization from both sides.

Labor has made nearly $3 billion in commitments in education and health over the weekend, accusing the Coalition of preparing to cut these areas where voters typically rate Labor higher. The party national secretary Paul Erickson gave a pep talk to staff at the Victorian campaign headquarters on Friday night. One-quarter of staff at Labor headquarters have been sent to local campaigns as the centralized operation scales down, with party officials from interstate in Melbourne to inform their own approach to contests against One Nation.