Cartier's History and Iconic Designs

Explore the rich history and iconic designs of Cartier, including the small pelican brooch, caged bird motif, caged bird pendant, and more.

This small pelican brooch , made in 1929, showcases Cartier 's innovative use of color - in particular red and green. Made of jade, coral, sapphire, and diamonds, the use of cabochon-cut jade for the body of the pelican is an early example of a 'sculptural idiom' that would later come to define Cartier 's style, curator Amanda Dunsmore says.

During the Nazi occupation of Paris, Cartier created a caged bird motif as a symbol of resistance, seen here on this brooch made in 1942. The bird represented France under German occupation and a number of pieces depicting it were displayed in the fine jeweler's shop windows.

'It didn't go unnoticed,' curator Miranda Wallace says. Jeanne Toussaint, who worked as the maison's director of fine jewelry, 'was hauled in for questioning by the Gestapo'. At the time, platinum was a reserved material for the war effort, 'so a lot of cutting of this period and those immediate postwar years was actually made more in gold than platinum'. A counterpart to Toussaint's caged bird, this pendant was made in 1944, shortly after the liberation.

'It's on the brink with its wings out, so it's being freed, essentially,' Dunsmore says. The ruby and emerald in this brooch, also made under the direction of Toussaint, are gems she would use frequently, Wallace says. The use of a cabochon cut gives the piece a sculptural element and sense of fullness, adds Dunsmore.

Made in 1944, the piece was adapted three years later to remove a long chased gold tail, transforming it from a bird of paradise to something more like a woodpecker. The ruby cabochon in the centre of the piece is about the size of a lollipop, so even without the tail 'it's quite substantial,' Wallace says.

'If you were wearing it on your lapel, people would certainly notice it. ' During Frederick Mew's time as lead designer of Cartier London in the 1950s, he produced a series of beautiful kingfisher designs, alongside other birds. This brooch most likely features an Australian opal, an uncommon gem for the maison. This flamingo was commissioned for the Duchess of Windsor who, like the bird, was American.

Making the Duchess's jewels was a major undertaking for Cartier, and the flamingo is one of her most famous treasures.

'It's very noticeable when you see her wearing it ... And it's got this little cabochon sapphire on the end of its beak, which is quite amazing,' Dunsmore says. Wallace says: 'The designers possibly were ... going to the Jardin des Plantes, which was the major zoo in Paris ... and taking inspiration from the wild animals there.

' Throughout their life together, jewellery was a love language for the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Wallace says. 'They're often inscribed with personal messages and it was part of their expression. ' This enamel pug pin was one such commission. Wallace says it is not a portrait of a particular pug, 'but she did own a number of pugs, certainly her favourite dogs'.

The 152.35-carat Kashmir sapphire cabochon in this piece was bought by the Duke of Windsor for his wife while the couple lived in Paris, and it was designed by Toussaint, who frequently collaborated with the duchess. The panther is an oft-repeated motif for Cartier and Toussaint's own nickname was La Panthère, Wallace says. In the early 20th century, there was a fashion for all forms of wild cat.

'I'm thinking of the movie Bringing Up Baby,' Dunsmore says. 'This languorous panther is not unlike some of the earlier panthers,' Wallace says. Cartier's earliest use of a big cat skin pattern was in 1914. The treatment seen in this 1980s brooch, where the skin surface is rendered in pavé diamonds and darker stones (sapphires in this case) has been consistent throughout the decades.

The three legs dangling off the coral branch are articulated.

'You can just see some of the lines where there's that tiniest hinge in there for the legs to swing,' Wallace says. For a 1980s piece, 'it's actually a very subtle jewel'. Rendered in gold and enamel, this double-headed panther bangle is much more typical of its era.

'In the 80s, they did use quite a bit more gold,' Dunsmore says. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the panther became a central aspect of Cartier's marketing, with live panthers depicted in their advertisements. Cartier is one of the only remaining jewellers with a dedicated glyptics (stone carving) workshop. Designed by Toussaint in 1969, the year before her retirement, this piece features carved lapis lazuli that lends it an almost psychedelic character.

'Very big eyes, this one, doesn't it? ' Wallace says. The jaguar atop this 121.81-carat cushion-shaped yellow beryl is carved from Australian nephrite.

'Australian jade, they call that,' Wallace sats. It is a later creation that is also 'harking back to the designs of the 1940s'





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Cartier History Iconic Designs Small Pelican Brooch Caged Bird Motif Caged Bird Pendant Australian Opal Australian Jade Lapis Lazuli Nephrite Ruby Cabochon Sapphire Cabochon Gold Enamel Pavé Diamonds Glyptics (Stone Carving)

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