Casey McLean's impressive week continues with standout performance for Panthers

Casey McLean's impressive week continues with a standout performance for the Panthers against the Warriors. McLean's future looks bright, with many expecting great things from the outside back. His Origin teammates, including captains Brian To'o and Nathan Cleary, have been impressed by his attitude and work ethic.

Casey McLean's impressive week continues with a standout performance for the Panthers against the Warriors . The young gun's ability to pick up the game quickly at each level has caught the attention of his teammates and coaches.

McLean's future looks bright, with many expecting great things from the outside back. Meanwhile, his Origin teammates, including captains Brian To'o and Nathan Cleary, have been impressed by his attitude and work ethic. McLean's impressive debut for New South Wales last Wednesday was followed by a brief cameo off the bench, but he was the only Panthers Origin rep to back up four days later.

His decision to play was met with amusement from his teammates, who were impressed by his confidence and determination. McLean's future in the NRL looks promising, with many expecting him to become a key player for the Panthers and possibly even the Blues in the future. Despite being just 20 years old, McLean has already played 40 first-grade games and an Origin, and his talent and work ethic have caught the attention of coaches and fans alike.

The Panthers' coach has praised McLean's ability to pick up the game quickly and his confidence on the field, and many believe that he has a bright future ahead of him in the NRL





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