Shadow Attorney-General Michaelia Cash and Housing Minister Clare O'Neil engage in a fierce parliamentary debate over new legislation targeting harmful online content and tech accountability.

Shadow Attorney-General Michaelia Cash and Housing Minister Clare O'Neil have engaged in a heated exchange regarding upcoming legislation designed to regulate harmful content on digital platforms. The proposed measures, which aim to hold technology companies accountable for online harms, are expected to secure passage through the Senate with the backing of the Australian Greens.

Legislation Details and Enforcement Powers

The new legal framework introduces significant penalties for non-compliance, allowing regulators to impose fines of up to five per cent of a company's global revenue for breaches of the new standards. This financial leverage is intended to compel major technology firms to prioritize user safety and content moderation more rigorously than in the past.

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Additionally, the legislation grants Australian citizens the legal right to sue large technology corporations for online harm. It also empowers users to opt out of algorithm-driven content feeds, effectively giving individuals more control over their digital consumption habits and reducing exposure to potentially addictive design features.

The regulatory approach seeks to shift the burden of safety onto the platforms themselves, arguing that tech giants have operated with insufficient accountability for too long. The government argues that these measures are essential to protect vulnerable demographics, particularly children, from the adverse effects of unregulated digital environments.

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Cash Criticizes Government Overreach

Michaelia Cash has issued strong criticisms, warning that the bill grants the government sweeping powers to determine what content Australians are permitted to view online. She argues that this shift in authority fundamentally threatens individual freedom of speech by placing editorial control in the hands of the state rather than private users.

Cash cited remarks from Labor Senator Ellie Whittaker to support her claim that the definition of harmful content is overly broad. She alleged that the government considers activities such as a woman baking for her husband, staying home with children, or supporting traditional views of marriage as potentially harmful content that should be restricted.

Shadow Attorney-General Cash specifically targeted section 251E of the Act, urging Clare O'Neil to remove the provision that empowers ministers to define what constitutes harm. She contends that this specific clause gives the minister excessive discretion to label benign or traditional lifestyle choices as problematic under the law.

O'Neil Defends Child Protection Measures

Clare O'Neil dismissed Cash's allegations as completely fabricated, firmly stating that content related to traditional lifestyles or baking is not being banned. She emphasized that the legislation is not intended to restrict personal expression but to protect users from genuine digital dangers that exist in unmoderated spaces.

The Housing Minister highlighted the distressing reality for parents who can ensure their children's physical safety but cannot control the content they encounter on devices. O'Neil noted that children can be forced to view eating disorder content or material promoting violence against women, underscoring the urgent need for robust regulatory intervention.

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O'Neil accused the Coalition of opposing necessary child protection measures without offering a viable alternative. She challenged Cash to read the legislation thoroughly and explain to voters in Western Australia why she opposes a bill that actively works to protect Australian children from online exploitation.

Path to Legislation and Next Steps

The bill is projected to pass the Senate following agreements on a series of amendments with the Australian Greens. This political alignment ensures the legislation has the necessary votes to advance, despite the Coalition's objections regarding free speech implications.

The legal framework is scheduled to become law when Parliament resumes its sessions in the new year. This timeline marks a significant shift in Australia's digital policy landscape, establishing new precedents for how technology platforms must operate within the country.

Stakeholders on both sides of the debate continue to monitor the final text of the bill for any changes that might alter its impact. The outcome will likely influence global discussions on how governments balance user safety with the preservation of digital liberties in an increasingly connected world.