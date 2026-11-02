Melbourne High School receives $10m for urgent repairs to heritage T Building

Melbourne High School will receive $10 million in government funding to fix urgent safety defects at its heritage-listed T Building. Students and staff will move into 18 portable classrooms from next year while major works are planned.

Melbourne High School will receive $10 million in government funding to address urgent safety defects at its heritage-listed T Building, known as the castle on the hill.

The funding follows years of neglect that led to a staff revolt over extreme safety concerns. The T Building is a century-old structure at one of the state's most sought-after selective schools. An architect has been appointed to scope and cost rectification of the building, which is expected to require major works in future years. A contractor will also be appointed to undertake maintenance works on the electrical and fire safety systems in the school's N Building.

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Portable Classrooms for T Building Repairs

Most of that work is expected to take place during the summer holidays. From next year, students and staff will shift into 18 portable buildings on the school's hockey pitch while the T Building is unavailable. Site works have already begun in preparation for the portables, which will include seven double-storey classrooms. In a letter to parents, acting principal Tom Cain said the funding would support further investigations into the school's maintenance needs, especially in the T and N buildings.

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He said the full program of works and the timeframe for returning to the T Building are not yet confirmed. Cain said the school would continue sharing updates with the community as information becomes available. He also said that while there might be some changes to parts of the school site during this period, Melbourne High did not expect disruption to the continuity of teaching and learning programs.

The acting principal said the school's co-curricular programs were not expected to be affected. Our priority is to ensure learning continues with as little disruption as possible, he said. The school will hold an online community forum to answer questions from parents and students about the upcoming works and arrangements for the school during this period, Cain said.

Staff Action and Principal Resignation

The Victorian State Building Authority has agreed to remediation in the two main buildings after staff threatened to walk out over safety concerns. The staff action followed an Education Department report highlighting extreme risk. When visiting the campus earlier this year, the department's health and safety officer found flaking lead paint in several areas, structural building damage, defunct fire alert systems and aged electrical infrastructure. Melbourne High principal Tony Mordini abruptly quit amid the safety crisis.

The school community has been awaiting details of the repair program and temporary arrangements. The $10 million funding is intended to address the most urgent defects while longer-term planning continues. The architect appointed to assess the T Building will determine the scope and cost of rectification works. The portable classrooms on the hockey pitch will allow classes to continue while the T Building is unavailable.

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Community Forum and Future Updates

The 18 portables will include seven double-storey classrooms, and site works are already under way. Cain said the online forum would provide an opportunity for families to ask questions. He said the school would keep the community informed as more information becomes available about the works and the return to the T Building.