Catastrophic Security Failures in Immigration Detention: More Than 12 Escapes or Attempted Escapes in 14 Months, Serious Concerns About MTC's Track Record

The news text highlights the alarming number of escapes or attempted escapes in the 14 months Management and Training Corporation (MTC) has had control of immigration detention in Australia. The article also mentions serious concerns about MTC's track record in the US and at Parklea prison in Sydney. The text further reveals that seriously ill detainees are missing medical appointments due to a lack of staff, and two MTC staff members were admitted to hospital with smoke inhalation after trying to rescue an unconscious detainee from a fire. The risk assessment system used by MTC to classify detainees is so broken that the federal work safety regulator, Comcare, has warned the home affairs department it is putting staff at serious risk of violence.

More than 12 escapes or attempted escapes have taken place in the 14 months MTC has had control of immigration detention in Australia. A series of catastrophic security failures involving the US private prison company running Australia’s immigration detention centres has allowed the escape of high-risk detainees, caused ill-equipped staff to be stabbed and hospitalised, and triggered multiple investigations.

Guardian Australia can reveal that in September 2025, just six months after Management and Training Corporation assumed control of onshore detention, the home affairs minister had to haul in the company’s president from the US to dress him down in a secret face-to-face meeting. Using internal documents obtained through freedom of information and interviews with MTC staff, detainees and government sources, Guardian Australia has established that seriously ill detainees are missing medical appointments because MTC lacks the staff to escort them to health centres, a situation that has infuriated the home affairs department.

Two MTC staff members were admitted to hospital with smoke inhalation after trying to rescue an unconscious detainee from a fire. Investigators found MTC had not given the staff basic respiratory equipment and fire-response training six months after assuming control of the centre. More than 12 escapes or attempted escapes have occurred in the 14 months MTC has had control of the system. A significant number took place during transport and escort operations to hospitals, airports or detention centres.

A child sexual abuse offender deemed high-risk escaped MTC custody during an escort to Sydney’s Bankstown hospital despite being handcuffed and supposedly under close watch. In September a detainee absconded by shimmying up a light pole next to a boundary fence at Brisbane immigration detention centre. His disappearance was not discovered for 12 hours. Late last year two detainees were able to flee a guarded MTC vehicle travelling less than 500m in Melbourne.

One managed to evade capture for four days. The risk assessment system MTC uses to classify detainees is so broken that Comcare, the federal work safety regulator, has warned the home affairs department it is putting staff at serious risk of violence. Comcare has now set up a dedicated inspection program to scrutinise immigration detention, citing an ‘increase in notifiable incidents, the severity and the profile of the reported incidents involving the’.

The regulator said it had received numerous reports of ‘serious injury or illness to both workers and others (detainees),’ ‘self-harm ideations and death involving detainees’ and ‘detainee on detainee violence. ’ It has since privately issued a damning report to the home affairs department, finding that it was contravening work health and safety laws at at least one centre.

The report says the risk was foreseeable and the department ‘failed to ensure … the health and safety of workers and other persons. ’ But any action to remove MTC from the centres would be hugely expensive, particularly in the context of a home affairs budget so stretched that redundancies are being pursued to cut costs, and the number of potential replacements is limited.

Serco, which ran the system for years, is thought to be the only other option but it would take the company months to retool and rehire a workforce. One departmental source, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the situation as a ‘sinking ship’ that is no longer salvageable.

‘Secure Journeys’ 14 months delivering Facilities and Detainee Services in Immigration Detention has been marked by chaos, incompetence and a lack of capability,’ the source said. ‘How no Secure Journeys staff member or detainee hasn’t died yet from systemic incompetence is sheer luck.

’ Australian Border Force (ABF) and MTC did not respond to specific questions, but a spokesperson for the government agency said immigration detention was ‘a complex operating environment’, and that the ‘welfare, safety and dignity of people in immigration detention, as well as the safety of staff’ were its highest priorities.

‘Where issues are identified, providers are required to implement immediate corrective actions and longer-term improvements,’ an ABF spokesperson said. ‘Performance is closely monitored. ’ An MTC Secure Journeys spokesperson said the company ‘takes the health, safety, and wellbeing of our people seriously’





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Detention MTC Escapes Attempted Escapes Catastrophic Security Failures US Private Prison Company Parklea Prison Sydney's Bankstown Hospital Brisbane Immigration Detention Centre Melbourne Comcare Australian Border Force (ABF) Management And Training Corporation (MTC) Secure Journeys Facilities And Detainee Services In Immigratio Welfare Safety Dignity Health And Safety Laws Work Health And Safety Laws Risk Assessment System Comcare Federal Work Safety Regulator Home Affairs Department Work Health And Safety Laws Immigration Detention MTC Escapes Attempted Escapes Catastrophic Security Failures US Private Prison Company Parklea Prison Sydney's Bankstown Hospital Brisbane Immigration Detention Centre Melbourne Comcare Australian Border Force (ABF) Management And Training Corporation (MTC) Secure Journeys Facilities And Detainee Services In Immigratio Welfare Safety Dignity Health And Safety Laws Work Health And Safety Laws Risk Assessment System Comcare Federal Work Safety Regulator Home Affairs Department

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