Cate Blanchett Promises Creative Rumpus as New Visiting Professor at Oxford

Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett has been appointed as the visiting professor of contemporary theatre at St Catherine's College, Oxford. She will take part in a programme of conversations and lectures, engaging with students and the wider university community.

Cate Blanchett has been appointed as the visiting professor of contemporary theatre at St Catherine's College, Oxford. The Australian actor will take part in a programme of conversations and lectures, engaging with students and the wider university community.

This is an electrifying opportunity for me to be in direct, robust creative dialogue with the next generation of thinkers and creative doers, she said. Blanchett follows in the footsteps of celebrated thespians such as Stephen Sondheim, Ian McKellen, and Arthur Miller, who have held the role. The role was established in 1990 through a gift from the theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh.

The appointment represents a hugely exciting next chapter in the story of the Cameron Mackintosh visiting professorship, according to Jude Kelly, the master of St Catherine's College. Mackintosh added that he is really thrilled that Cate Blanchett has agreed to be their next visiting professor. Blanchett has appeared in dozens of critically acclaimed films, including Tár, Carol, Blue Jasmine, Elizabeth and Lord of the Rings.

She has also starred in theatrical productions on Broadway and in the West End and was co-artistic director at the acclaimed Sydney Theatre Company. The role of the visiting professor will require Blanchett to take part in a programme of conversations and lectures, engaging with students and the wider university community.

She will be presenting lectures and seminars in contemporary theatre, and her appointment is seen as an opportunity to bring world-leading practitioners into meaningful conversation with students, academics and audiences. Blanchett's appointment has been welcomed by academics and theatre professionals, who see it as a chance to learn from one of the most important and influential artistic voices working today.

The appointment is also seen as a way to inspire the next generation of thinkers and creative doers, and to bring new ideas and perspectives to the field of contemporary theatre. The role of the visiting professor is an opportunity for Blanchett to be in direct, robust creative dialogue with the next generation of thinkers and creative doers, and to share her knowledge and experience with students and academics.

The appointment is also seen as a way to bring the work of the theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh to a wider audience, and to inspire new generations of theatre practitioners. The role of the visiting professor is a prestigious appointment, and it is seen as a great honour for Blanchett to be chosen for this role.

The appointment is also seen as a way to bring new ideas and perspectives to the field of contemporary theatre, and to inspire the next generation of thinkers and creative doers





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Cate Blanchett Oxford University Visiting Professor Contemporary Theatre

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