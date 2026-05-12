Catherine West's Surprise Move Angers Colleagues and Sparks Leadership Crisis

Catherine West, an Australian-born MP, has announced her intention to challenge Sir Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, and other Labour leaders, sparking chaos within the opposing party. West, 59, has earned a reputation for prying into the Prime Minister's office during the COVID lockdown, contributing to Boris Johnson's downfall.

Up until the past few days, Catherine West kept a low profile, as far as politicians go anyway. Most Brits - save for news-addicted political buffs - would never have come across the Australian-born, London-based MP before.

On Saturday, however, everything changed. Ms West, 59, moved to the United Kingdom almost three decades ago and was elected to parliament for Labour in 2015. She surprised colleagues at the weekend by announcing plans to challenge her own party's leader Sir Keir Starmer - the British Prime Minister - and encouraging others to do the same.

Ms West made it clear she did not expect to become the next PM, but was hoping her move might inspire others to act. The intervention has sparked chaos. Once-silent MPs have been compelled to take a position on Sir Keir's leadership. Would-be challengers who may have figured they had weeks or months to knife the PM are now scrambling to shore up support.

If that is true, he would be the second prime minister Ms West has had a hand in ousting. Ms West was born in country Victoria and grew up in Sydney. She has two children, dual Australian-British citizenship, and speaks five languages. After moving to the UK in 1998, she became involved in the Labour Party and held multiple political roles before becoming an MP in a north London constituency.

She entered parliament in the same election as Sir Keir, and a snap of the pair - along with another MP, Wes Streeting - has been dredged up amid this week's stand-off





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