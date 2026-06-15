Catholic Church Extended Priest's Ministry for Years Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Internal documents reveal that Catholic church officials repeatedly extended the ministry of priest Anthony Odiong despite numerous sexual misconduct complaints from women, only removing him after he made anti-LGBTQ+ comments. He was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Catholic church officials failed to act on repeated warnings about a priest's sexual predation for years, according to newly revealed internal documents. Anthony Odiong , a priest recently convicted of sexual assault, had his temporary pastoral role extended multiple times despite numerous complaints from women.

He served at St Anthony of Padua church in Luling, Louisiana, originally from 2015 to 2018, but his supervisors extended his stay by three years even as misconduct allegations mounted. By 2021, church leaders proposed a further six-year extension until 2027, despite knowing about an accusation from a woman who alleged an abusive, years-long sexual relationship. This woman was at least the fifth female congregant to report misconduct by Odiong.

A church official wrote to Odiong during this extension, praising his faithful ministry. Odiong was only finally removed after he made dehumanizing comments about LGBTQ+ people from the pulpit, months before his arrest. Civil authorities in Waco, Texas, where he previously ministered, convicted him of first- and second-degree sexual assault in May, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Internal church files, over 200 pages reviewed by the Guardian, show that clergy leaders for a region including Waco received many misconduct complaints against Odiong while he served there from 2006 to 2012. Instead of removing him, New Orleans archdiocese officials kept him in ministry for over five years and even described him as a person of good moral character to other dioceses where he traveled.

The documents provide the most complete public view of what church officials knew about Odiong and when, raising serious questions about their efforts to protect people. Church policies for addressing clergy abuse were not applied because Odiong's accusers were not minors and officials did not consider them vulnerable adults, a category reserved for those with severe intellectual, developmental, or psychological disabilities.

The Austin diocese spokesperson denied concealing information, noting they had provided a letter to New Orleans and publicly addressed the matter after both dioceses suspended Odiong. The New Orleans archdiocese, with former Archbishop Aymond having retired, stated that if previous leaders had known the full extent of Odiong's predatory pattern, different actions would have been taken. They expressed disgust at his behavior and apologized to the victims.

Odiong's career began in Nigeria where he was ordained in 1993 within the Catholic diocese of Uyo. He spent his first 13 years as a priest there before moving to the United States. The case highlights ongoing failures in how the Catholic Church handles clerical sexual abuse, especially when victims are adults. The documents reveal a pattern of institutional inaction and misrepresentation that allowed a predator to continue his ministry for years.

The Church's reliance on narrow definitions of vulnerability left many women without protection. This scandal adds to the global crisis of clergy abuse and underscores the need for transparency and accountability. The life sentence imposed by civil authorities marks a rare conviction, but the Church's own role in enabling the abuse remains under scrutiny





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