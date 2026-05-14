Catholic High School for Girls to Become Co-Ed, Two Primary Schools to Close Down

Brisbane Catholic Education (BCE), which runs 146 schools for about 80,000 students across south-east Queensland, has announced that Our Lady’s College in Annerley will become co-ed from 2030, with the first cohort of year 7 boys to start in term one of that year. Meanwhile, Mary Immaculate Primary School and St Brendan’s Primary School in nearby Moorooka will be closed at the end of term four this year. BCE has been adapting to the changing nature of a growing state to maintain a strong and sustainable Catholic education presence in inner-city Brisbane into the future.

A southside Catholic high school for girls is set to be expanded and accept male students from the end of the decade, while two nearby primary schools will be closed down this year.

Brisbane Catholic Education – which runs 146 schools for about 80,000 students across south-east Queensland – made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. Our Lady’s College in Annerley will become co-ed from 2030, with the first cohort of year 7 boys to start in term one of that year.

Meanwhile, Mary Immaculate Primary School next door, and St Brendan’s Primary School in nearby Moorooka, will be closed at the end of term four this year. Combined enrolments at the schools fell by a third since 2021, and neither has more than 75 pupils remaining.

"BCE has been privileged to offer generations of south-east Queensland families a Catholic education and we have only done that by adapting to the changing nature of a growing state," acting executive director Ross Tarlinton said. "Our announcement today reflects that demand and our commitment to maintaining a strong and sustainable Catholic education presence in inner-city Brisbane into the future. "Mary Immaculate Primary School backs directly onto the campus, and its buildings could be absorbed into the high school.

The announcement comes a year after BCE announced its St Mary of the Cross Catholic Primary School in Windsor would close down at the end of 2026, with a new co-ed high school to be built in its place





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Catholic Education Brisbane Catholic Education Our Lady’S College Mary Immaculate Primary School St Brendan’S Primary School Annerley Moorooka St Mary Of The Cross Catholic Primary School Windsor Co-Ed Male Students Year 7 Boys Year 7 Boys To Start Term One Of That Year 2030 2026 Closed Down Combined Enrolments Fell By A Third Since 2021 Neither Has More Than 75 Pupils Remaining Adapt To The Changing Nature Of A Growing Stat Demand Commitment Strong And Sustainable Catholic Education Pres Inner-City Brisbane Future

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