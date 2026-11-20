Former federal education secretary Michele Bruniges will lead an independent review of Catholic Schools NSW after a corruption inquiry led to the sacking of chief executive Dallas McInerney. The review will examine funding, expenditure, integrity, governance and effectiveness, and is expected to be finalised in May 2027.

Former federal education secretary Dr Michele Bruniges will lead an independent review of Catholic Schools NSW. The peak body represents 600 schools and was dragged into a corruption inquiry that claimed the scalp of its chief executive.

The review was ordered by the Catholic Bishops of NSW. Bruniges is a former long-time secretary of the federal Department of Education. She will head an independent panel tasked with probing the integrity, governance and effectiveness of Catholic Schools NSW. The panel will also examine funding and expenditure.

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ICAC Allegations Against Former Boss

The Independent Commission Against Corruption alleged former Catholic Schools NSW boss Dallas McInerney struck a secret agreement. The agreement was to hire Liberal Party operatives to bankroll a major branch-stacking scheme. The ICAC also alleged Catholic Schools NSW made undeclared political donations exceeding legal caps under a scheme authorised by McInerney. He denied the claims.

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Catholic Schools NSW sacked McInerney after his damaging appearance in the ICAC witness box. His testimony revealed ties to hard-right Liberals and fugitive Sydney property developer Jean Nassif. McInerney, a right-wing Liberal powerbroker, also resigned from his board position on the state government's NSW Education Standards Authority, also known as NESA.

The review will enable the religious leaders to determine with confidence that CSNSW can fulfil its mandate, how effectively it is presently doing it, and what CSNSW must become in order to serve the mission of Catholic education effectively going forward. In 2024, NSW Catholic schools received 3.8 billion dollars from the Commonwealth and NSW governments. That accounted for almost 80 per cent of the sector's income.

Funding Scrutiny and Audit Calls

Catholic Schools NSW distributes state and federal funding each year for the diocesan school system. It also raises more than 550 million dollars in school fees and 100 million dollars from other sources, such as investments. The explosive evidence triggered calls for state and federal governments to audit the peak body for Catholic education. The calls were to ensure no taxpayer money has been funnelled into political donations.

On Friday, in a media release, Catholic Schools NSW revealed the independent review was commissioned by Catholic Bishops of NSW. The review is intended to ensure the organisation was operating to the highest possible standards, now and into the future. For efficiency and thoroughness, the Bishop Members also brought forward a scheduled five-year review. That review will assess CSNSW's future role, capability and strategic direction.

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Bruniges will be joined on the panel by independent non-executive director Karen Hope and long-serving Catholic educator and administrator Peter Turner. The probe will review the funding and expenditure of the body, as well as its policies, practices and governance. It is expected to be finalised in May 2027.