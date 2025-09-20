CATL Targets European EV Market with Shenxing Pro Battery Offering Fast Charging and Long Range

CATL, the world's largest battery maker, is launching its Shenxing Pro battery in Europe, offering rapid charging, a long range, and advanced safety features. The battery aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the region through cutting-edge technology and significant investment in local manufacturing.

CATL , the world's largest battery manufacturer, is making a bold move into the European electric vehicle (EV) market with its new Shenxing Pro battery. This advanced battery boasts impressive specifications, including the ability to add 478 kilometers of range with a mere 10 minutes of super- fast charging . This represents a significant upgrade from earlier projections made in August 2023.

CATL is positioning the Shenxing Pro as the highest-performing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery available in Europe, offering over 400 kilometers of range after only 20 minutes of charging, based on real-world testing. This innovative battery technology is designed to provide a practical and convenient charging experience for EV drivers across Europe. The development reflects CATL's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology in the EV market, catering to the evolving demands of European consumers. \Safety is a critical aspect of the Shenxing Pro's design, with CATL implementing several key features to protect both drivers and vehicles. The battery is engineered to maintain power for over an hour during a thermal runaway event, providing ample time for the driver to safely pull over to the side of the road. Additionally, the battery is designed to prevent the production of flames or smoke during such an event, further enhancing safety. Beyond these safety enhancements, the Shenxing Pro offers a full-charge range of up to 758 kilometers according to the European WLTP standard, and it’s designed for a service life of 12 years or one million kilometers. CATL claims the Shenxing Pro only degrades by approximately nine percent after driving 200,000 kilometers. The battery has the capability to deliver up to 830kW, and the company claims it can enable 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 2.5 seconds, though the specific vehicle capable of such hypercar-like performance isn't detailed. This impressive performance profile underscores CATL's commitment to developing high-performance battery solutions that will shape the future of EVs in the European market.\CATL’s strategic focus on the European market is underscored by a significant investment of €11 billion (approximately AU$19.5 billion) in local manufacturing facilities within the region. This investment demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to the European EV market and its desire to establish a strong presence. Libin Tan, CATL's chief customer officer, emphasized the company’s dedication to the European automotive industry during the battery’s launch. He stated that CATL aims to foster a greener, smarter, and more thriving EV ecosystem in Europe, extending from material production to battery manufacturing, remanufacturing, and recycling, accelerating the region’s energy transition. CATL's approach combines its advanced capabilities with Europe’s extensive automotive expertise to go beyond simply manufacturing in Europe and to contribute to the development of a truly European EV ecosystem. The development of Shenxing Pro, the massive investment in local manufacturing, and its proactive engagement with the European automotive industry all contribute to CATL’s strategic vision for the region. The company’s approach reflects a long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration within the EV landscape, aiming to influence the evolution of the EV market in Europe





