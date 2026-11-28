Ebola has spread to eight provinces in eastern DR Congo six months after it was detected, while Islamic State-affiliated militants killed 106 people in attacks that are hampering containment efforts.

Ebola continues to hack a deadly trail across eastern Democratic Republic of Congo six months after the outbreak was first detected in May, and the campaign to contain it has run into a terrifying new threat from Islamic State -affiliated militants who killed 106 people in recent attacks, United Nations officials said.

When the outbreak was first detected in May, it resembled a single, giant blaze, with infections concentrated in a handful of towns in one province. It has since morphed into a far bigger, more elusive foe, creeping into eight provinces and splintering into numerous hotspots as it moves through one of the world's great rainforests. Instead of one big fire, there are many now, scattered across a vast area about the size of Britain.

Also read The eight books our critics couldn't put down in November

Ebola Cases Surge In Isolated Congolese Town

Health workers have corralled the virus where it was first detected, but infections are soaring elsewhere. Biakato, a small town deep in the rainforest, suddenly accounted for as many as one-quarter of new cases nationally. Yet its beleaguered residents were left almost entirely on their own, with dangerously little to defend themselves against the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history.

We see the same mistakes as before, said Dr Jean-Jacques Muyembe, who helped discover Ebola in 1976 and now heads the country's National Institute for Biomedical Research. It is as if we were starting from zero. It is very disappointing. Ebola was already swamping Biakato when a reporter and photographer Daniel Berehulak got to the town in mid-October.

Advertisement

Exhausted health workers reported 300 cases in the span of a month, up from 20 the month before. But there were only two doctors; they had not been paid in months, and they felt utterly abandoned. The aid workers who would normally pour in and set up an Ebola treatment centre were being scared off by rebel fighters who have been terrorising the region for years.

Islamic State Militants Kill Scores In Region

In recent days, their fears were tragically realised when the rebels, who are affiliated with Islamic State, killed 106 people in a series of attacks across the region, United Nations officials said. One of the deadliest episodes occurred 40 kilometres south of Biakato, where militants torched homes, shops and health facilities, forcing Ebola patients to flee their beds. Thousands of residents also fled in an exodus likely to further spread the disease.

Even by the standards of eastern DR Congo, where conflict has raged for three decades, the fighters from a group called the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, are considered especially brutal. They roam the sprawling forests, periodically springing from their hiding places to mount attacks. Civilians are beheaded, mutilated and abducted. Children are forced to fight with the group.

Mass killings have taken place at funerals and churches. In 2019, the group pledged allegiance to Islamic State, and by one recent estimate, it is the world's second-deadliest group for civilians. Now, its terror tactics are hobbling the fight against Ebola. Experts fear the number of cases is growing so fast that it may surpass the devastating West Africa epidemic of 2014-16, the largest on record, which killed more than 11,000 people.

A tentative effort to rescue Biakato is under way. Aid groups are using helicopters to fly over the perilous forests and have begun to build a treatment centre. Even so, the volunteers battling to hold back the tide of infections say they are in an impossible bind. We have got the ADF on one side and Ebola on the other, said Jean-Lefranc Sakara, head of a Red Cross team that collects the Ebola dead from their houses.

Health Workers Caught Between Rebels And Virus

We are well and truly caught in the middle. As recently as September, experts thought they were getting a handle on this one, but in recent weeks the transmission rate has risen again, according to official figures, meaning it is still out of control. Until recently, violence was the most pressing concern in Biakato. In May, fighters with the Islamic State affiliate stormed into the town, killing 21 people.

Advertisement

Soldiers from nearby Uganda began patrolling the streets, under an agreement with the DR Congolese government, to ward off attacks. But the upheaval continues just outside town. It seemed that Ebola might bypass Biakato, said Job Bakwata, the town's chief medical officer. The first recorded case was a gold miner who returned from the town of Mongbwalu in June, then died.

But in the following months, as the virus ravaged other areas, Biakato had only a dribble of cases: one more in June, 14 in July, 20 in August. Then in mid-September, infections surged, overwhelming the battered town. Sakara threw himself into the response. A one-time seminarian, he had moved to Biakato four years earlier seeking safety.

The rebels had attacked his home in the mountains of North Kivu, killing a sister and three brothers. My grandfather told me to get out, he said. We came here to start over. After Ebola hit, he dropped everything to lead a small team that collects and disinfects the bodies of Ebola victims.

Working that close to the virus was daunting, he said. The volunteers had protective suits but little training, and he felt terrified in the homes of Ebola victims who had just died. His team also faced hostility from the people they were trying to save. Mourners hurled stones as they tried to bury the dead, showering them with insults and accusing them of somehow profiting from the outbreak.

WHO Responders Face Hostility And Past Violence

They call it Ebola business, he said. The World Health Organisation, which is leading the effort to get help to Biakato, has its own painful history in the town. During the last outbreak in this area, in 2019, armed men attacked its guesthouse in Biakato, killing three Ebola responders. Officials blamed the violence on the Mai-Mai, a term for local militias.

That leaves health officials walking a tightrope. Proceed too slowly, and Biakato could become a deep reservoir of the disease, seeding infections across the region. Move too aggressively, and the response teams risk the same deadly violence that has already claimed the lives of responders. Ismail Mbafumoja, a cacao farmer and gold miner, visits a new cemetery for Ebola victims on the edge of Biakato in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The graveyard has grown steadily as the outbreak has tightened its grip on the town and surrounding communities.