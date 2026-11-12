ASIC sues CBA for allegedly overcharging 42,000 business customers $8.5m in undisclosed fees

ASIC has launched civil penalty proceedings against the Commonwealth Bank, alleging it overcharged about 42,000 business customers roughly $8.5 million in undisclosed fees over nearly two decades.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is suing the Commonwealth Bank for allegedly overcharging tens of thousands of business customers, many of them small businesses, millions of dollars in fees they were never told about.

The civil penalty proceedings were announced on Thursday. ASIC alleges CBA's terms and conditions for its CommBiz online banking platform were misleading. The regulator says the terms failed to clearly and accurately disclose all the fees customers would be charged for direct debit and direct credit payments. The lawsuit alleges about 42,000 businesses banking with CBA were collectively overcharged about $8.5 million in fees between November 2020 and May 2025.

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Overcharging Decades of Business Customers

ASIC claims the misleading terms have been in place since CommBiz was launched in 2006, meaning business customers were allegedly overcharged for about 19 years. The regulator alleges CBA did nothing to rectify the issue despite receiving complaints in 2015 and identifying the overcharging during an internal audit in 2016. Customers were told they would be charged a fee for a payment to or from a third-party account.

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However, ASIC alleges CBA also charged an additional, undisclosed fee for the corresponding movement of money into or out of the customer's CommBiz account. In one example, ASIC said a small business paying the fortnightly wages of 10 employees from two CommBiz accounts was charged 12 fees. Ten were for the payments to its employees and another two were undisclosed fees for the money being withdrawn from its own accounts.

ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland said the alleged conduct represented a failure of basic banking over many years. He said the bank broke a basic promise to its business customers, many of them small businesses, that the fees it told them they would pay were the fees they would actually be charged. Small businesses are busy enough, Kirkland said, adding they should not have to scrutinise every transaction to make sure their bank is charging them the right fees.

Governance Failings at Commonwealth Bank

He said what makes this particularly concerning is how long the alleged conduct went on despite customer complaints pointing to a problem years earlier. ASIC further alleges governance failings at CBA meant the alleged misleading statements were not identified and corrected. The regulator also alleges CBA failed to act efficiently, honestly and fairly. CBA has been contacted for comment.