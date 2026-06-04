CBS's 60 Minutes in Crisis Mode After Heated Staff Meeting

The new executive producer, Bilton, is pushing for change and disruption in the program to make it more relevant in the digital era.

CBS 's 60 Minutes is in crisis mode after a heated staff meeting turned into a disaster. The new executive producer, Bilton , was blasted by star reporter Scott Pelley , who claimed Bilton had 'slender' qualifications for the job.

Pelley also accused Bilton of doing the bidding of US President Donald Trump and his billionaire media mogul mates. Bilton shot back, saying he had no problem taking a job in a place where he was not welcome and that he had been a journalist for 25 years, having sat across from incredibly powerful people. The tensions escalated, with Pelley's contract being terminated less than two days after the meeting.

In a letter, Bilton wrote that Pelley had hijacked the meeting with incivility and contempt. Pelley responded by claiming that new management had instructed him to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story, without offering evidence. He also complained about politicians being allowed to choose which correspondents they would like to be interviewed by.

The remarks were seen as a dig at the decision to bypass veteran correspondent Lesley Stahl for an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pelley also claimed that the American television institution was now at the mercy of Trump after CBS's parent company Paramount was purchased by the Ellisons' Skydance Media corporation last year.

The remarks were widely interpreted as a dig at the decision in May to bypass veteran correspondent Lesley Stahl for an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Finally, he said the American television institution was now at the mercy of Trump after CBS's parent company Paramount was purchased by the Ellisons' Skydance Media corporation last year. The new executive producer, Bilton, is pushing for change and disruption in the program to make it more relevant in the digital era.

He believes that the industry is at a crossroads and that it is either evolving or dying. Bilton has a notebook full of ideas and is determined to make the show a success. The tensions between Bilton and Pelley are a symptom of a larger issue in the media industry, with some believing that the industry is increasingly bending and compromising to placate a vindictive White House.

The future of 60 Minutes is uncertain, but one thing is clear - the show needs to adapt to the changing media landscape or risk becoming irrelevant





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