CD Tenerife Striker Jesus de Miguel Dies Following Match Collision

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel has died at age 30 after a cardiac arrest during a match against FC Andorra. Tributes pour in from Spanish football giants.

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said. The tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda was communicated by CD Tenerife in a solemn statement that conveyed the profound shock and grief felt by the entire organization.

The incident occurred during a league fixture against FC Andorra, where the game was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time. De Miguel collapsed after a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest with his knee. The impact caused immediate distress, leading to the medical emergency.

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Match Abandonment And Medical Response

De Miguel lay motionless on the pitch as players from both teams desperately signalled for medical assistance. Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. The severity of the situation was underscored by the immediate actions taken by officials and teammates to secure help for the 30-year-old forward.

Following the incident, Owono was shown a straight red card by the match officials. The decision was made promptly to address the serious nature of the collision that led to De Miguel's collapse. The referee deemed the challenge worthy of dismissal, marking a somber end to the competitive aspect of the match.

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Official Statements Of Grief

Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. The club emphasized the depth of their sorrow in their official announcement. There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. The statement served as a direct appeal for understanding and respect for the family's loss.

Football clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have led tributes following the news of the death. The outpouring of support highlighted the respect De Miguel held within the football community. Barcelona issued a statement saying their thoughts and support were with his family, friends, and loved ones during these difficult times.

Tributes From Major Spanish Clubs

Real Madrid also expressed their condolences, stating that the institution wished to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones. The messages of sympathy from these major entities underscored the impact of the loss on the wider Spanish football landscape. Fans and players alike are mourning the premature loss of a young athlete whose life was cut short in such a sudden and tragic manner.

The circumstances surrounding the death have sparked immediate discussions regarding player safety and collision protocols. While the red card indicates a professional foul, the medical emergency took precedence over all sporting outcomes. The focus remains on supporting the Alameda family through this unbearable period of grief.