Celebrating the Life of James Valentine: A Tribute to a Radio Legend

The memorial service for James Valentine was a celebration of his life and legacy, featuring a live radio show and a jazz funeral march. The service was held at Sydney Town Hall and was led by Governor-General Sam Mostyn, with many ABC personalities and musicians in attendance. Valentine's wife and daughter spoke beautifully about the connection they felt with him over the years, and the ceremony closed with a New Orleans tradition: a jazz funeral march down the centre aisle. In a pre-recorded message, Valentine thanked listeners, producers and everyone at the ABC for making the event happen, saying goodbye as he signed off for the final time.

With his wife Joanne Corrigan, children Ruby and Roy, and their network of ABC colleagues and friends, James Valentine had an emotional retirement from the airwaves.

He arranged for voluntary assisted dying in April, brought forward a few hours because of the pain. Valentine also had a hand in planning a memorial service that was both a celebration of his rich life and a live radio show in his old 702 ABC Sydney afternoons timeslot on Friday. The service was held at Sydney Town Hall and was led by Governor-General Sam Mostyn, a long-time friend of Valentine and his family.

The hall was packed with ABC personalities, including managing director Hugh Marks, who described it as a room full of love. There were also musicians who delivered stirring performances, including some who dated back to Valentine's time playing saxophone with rock band The Models in the 1980s.

Valentine's wife and daughter spoke beautifully about the connection they felt with him over the years, with Ruby describing her father as someone who had shown her how to live with compassion, empathy for others and kindness at the forefront. His brother Roy spoke about how time became precious towards the end of their dad's life and how they comforted him the entire way.

The ceremony closed with a New Orleans tradition: a jazz funeral march down the centre aisle, with Valentine's beloved saxophone carried up front. In a pre-recorded message, Valentine thanked listeners, producers and everyone at the ABC for making the event happen, saying goodbye as he signed off for the final time. The service was a celebration of Valentine's talent for connecting with the city and his show, which celebrated small moments of daily Australian life for decades.

The stage featured a Hills Hoist with clothes and pegs in matching colours and a couch with throw cushions, both topics that were addressed at length on his show. Many of the guests were not celebrities but ABC listeners who had jagged tickets, and they spoke beautifully about the connection they felt with Valentine over the years.

One listener, Jacqueline Brewer, described his show as a treasured daily ritual and thanked him for his playfulness, intellect, humour, and mastery of human connection. The service was a fitting tribute to Valentine's life and legacy, and it will be remembered as a celebration of his talent for connecting with the city and his show.





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James Valentine ABC Sydney Town Hall Memorial Service Radio Legend

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