This news text describes the celebratory atmosphere in the north London night after Arsenal's 5-0 victory against Brighton.

The crowd that gathered late into the night to celebrate on the streets reflected an idea of London where all are welcome, with mounds of detritus pile up outside Finsbury Park station, like an offering to a vengeful deity.

The deity has finally decided to celebrate victorious events like Arsenal's 5-0 win against Brighton. The stadium, perfect strangers grip each other by the shoulders, bound by shared memory, shared trauma, and a shared hymnbook. Modern football loves nothing more than to divide its audience. Tiers of membership, tiers of pricing, tiers of devotion, and tiers of worth.

But in the lit north London night, there are no partitions left. All the market segments have dissolved into a single human mass: just people in a place desperate to seek out others, to see if everyone is feeling the way they’re feeling, communion as a form of verification. Not really a place, the tube station is named after the team rather than a locality, rebranded in the 1930s at the request of Herbert Chapman.

It shares its city with at least half a dozen other perfectly competent clubs, many of which actively despise it. The Arsenal teams of the past are recognisably the authentically Arsenal, none a stylistic betrayal of the others. But it must also embody an idea, a story, not just a crest and a list of achievements.

Arsenal is a Londoner's resident and the site of innovation, adding and shedding layers, plural and complex and multipolar and diverse, where all are welcome





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