Celebrations Erupt as Iraq Qualifies for World Cup After 40-Year Drought, Coach Hailed as Hero

Iraqi fans around the world celebrate as their team qualifies for the World Cup, ending a 40-year drought. Coach Graham Arnold is welcomed home to Australia as a hero after overcoming significant challenges to lead the team to victory.

Across the globe, moments of collective euphoria were witnessed as people gathered in various locations to watch the closing stages of the playoff final in Mexico, erupting into celebrations upon the match's conclusion. Days later, these celebrations extended to a location half a world away. As coach Graham Arnold returned to Australia, a wave of festivities erupted in the arrivals terminal of Sydney International Airport.

Hundreds of individuals from Australia's Iraqi community had congregated, lining the barriers with flags in hand, anxiously anticipating his arrival. The airport was filled with the sounds of celebratory Arabic music and the rhythmic beats of drums, which cut through the usual airport atmosphere. When Arnold, the former Socceroos coach, emerged from the doors on Sunday night, the crowd surged forward, calling out to him and reaching out as he made his way through. Arnold expressed his surprise and joy, stating that he hadn't anticipated such a welcome in Australia, although he knew it was deserved in Iraq. He conveyed his gratitude, and apologized to the Iraqi people for his inability to join their celebrations due to airspace closures. He expressed his immense pride in the players' accomplishments.\The crowd displayed overwhelming gratitude for a coach who had restored their faith and ended a prolonged World Cup drought. Iraq's previous and only appearance in the World Cup was in Mexico back in 1986. One fan spoke of the 40-year wait, the difficulty it presented, and how Arnold had emerged as a hero to save them. Other fans expressed their heartfelt thanks to Arnold for fulfilling the team's and the nation's dreams. Another fan described the event as a joint accomplishment for the team and all Iraqis, while a third fan thanked Arnold for bringing a great Australian spirit together with the fighting spirit of the Iraqi players, which they saw as a winning combination. Iraq's accomplishment is defined not only by the final outcome, but also by the extraordinary circumstances surrounding it. The path to the intercontinental playoff in Monterrey, Mexico, was fraught with challenges. Airspace closures, flight cancellations, and the closure of embassies due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East severely hampered the team's ability to assemble. Arnold faced delays in the United Arab Emirates before eventually reaching Dubai, and players based in Iraq and neighboring countries experienced similar setbacks. The team regrouped in Jordan, before traveling on a charter flight, a journey lasting over three days and including 20 hours in the air. This meant that preparation time was reduced, and key players arrived without playing recent matches, and some were even ruled out due to injury. However, the team prevailed, with Aymen Hussein scoring the winning goal in the 53rd minute after Bolivia had tied the score in the 24th.\At the final whistle, the stadium erupted in pandemonium. Mohannad Ali Kadhim displayed unrestrained joy, while goalkeeper Ahmed Basil Al-Fadhli collapsed onto the turf. Arnold was surrounded near the touchline, and then lifted onto the shoulders of his players, where he was handed an Iraqi flag as he was carried towards the stands. The celebrations spread quickly beyond the stadium. In cities like Baghdad, Basra, Mosul, and Erbil, people poured into the streets, gathering around cars, televisions, and public screens. Videos showcased crowds climbing onto barriers, watching together as the final moments played out, before celebrating as Iraq secured its place as the 48th and final team to qualify for the World Cup. Arnold expressed that the last ten months had been challenging, yet enjoyable. He acknowledged his role in guiding the Socceroos to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and, in this instance, became the first Australian men's coach to lead two separate teams to the FIFA World Cup. Focus now shifts to the World Cup, where Iraq will face France, Senegal, and Norway in the group stage. Arnold emphasized the players' resilience under pressure as the driving force behind the campaign. He commended the players, saying they fought with a true Iraqi mentality, and thanked them for bringing joy to 46 million people, especially in light of the current circumstances in the Middle East.





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