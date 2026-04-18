Celebrity Blogger's Scathing Criticism Sparks Kremlin Concern Amidst Falling Putin Approval Ratings

Victoria Bonya, a Russian actor and model, has ignited a firestorm online with her detailed critique of Russian authorities, highlighting widespread fear and a list of pressing national issues. Her viral video has coincided with a notable decline in Vladimir Putin's approval ratings, prompting speculation about coordinated Kremlin responses to address public grievances ahead of upcoming elections. Experts suggest the outburst may reflect genuine societal discontent fueled by war fatigue and economic pressures, a sentiment echoed by pro-war bloggers frustrated with military progress.

The Kremlin is facing significant backlash following the viral spread of a celebrity blogger's sharp critique of Russian authorities, a development that coincides with Vladimir Putin's approval ratings experiencing their sixth consecutive weekly decline.

Victoria Bonya, a well-known actor and model, has captured widespread online attention with her scathing remarks. In an 18-minute Instagram video, which has amassed 26 million views and over 1.3 million likes in just four days, Bonya declared, 'The people are afraid of you, artists are afraid, governors are afraid.' She meticulously detailed a series of pressing issues that she believes no regional governor would dare to raise directly with President Putin. These included the severe flooding in Dagestan, pervasive oil pollution along the Black Sea coast, the controversial livestock culls in Siberia, and widespread internet connectivity problems.

Bonya's fervent message concluded with a powerful warning: 'That people will stop being afraid, and they’re being squeezed into a coiled spring, and that one day that coiled spring will shoot out.'

In an uncommon move, Moscow publicly acknowledged the intense criticism on Thursday, stating that efforts are underway to address the problems highlighted by Bonya. This response has fueled speculation that the Kremlin's intervention might have been orchestrated to signal that public grievances are being heard, particularly with parliamentary elections looming later this year.

This tactic aligns with a recurring Kremlin strategy of portraying Putin as the benevolent leader, kept unaware of detrimental issues by incompetent subordinates. This narrative has proven effective in allowing the president to distance himself from the nation's challenges, thus safeguarding his personal standing amidst growing public discontent. However, political analysts suggest that Bonya's outburst was more likely a spontaneous expression of widespread frustration rather than a coordinated effort.

Andrei Kolesnikov, a Moscow-based political scientist, commented, 'War fatigue is really starting to set in. It is beginning to click in people’s minds that everything that is happening is a consequence of the war.' Abbas Galyamov, a former Putin advisor now in exile, believes that public statements from Russian celebrities like Bonya could catalyze further societal unrest. He explained, 'Bonya is bringing a fundamentally new audience into the opposition camp that wasn’t there before. Their dissatisfaction is also growing, there are problems with the internet, prices in stores are rising, the war is getting on their nerves. The state is intruding into their private lives.'

During a meeting with senior officials on Wednesday, President Putin implicitly acknowledged economic strains, urging the government and the central bank to explain the underperformance this year. Concurrently, Putin is facing increasing discontent from the hawkish pro-war blogger community, some of whom embedded with frontline troops. These bloggers are growing increasingly agitated by Moscow's sluggish battlefield progress and substantial losses.

Andrey Filatov, a reporter for Russia Today, noted this week, 'Actual losses are either concealed entirely or spread out over time, creating the impression at the top that the situation is not so critical. As a result, the army is not adapting.'





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