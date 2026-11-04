Celebrity Hairstylist John Frieda Dies at 75; Built Global Haircare Empire with Frizz Ease

John Frieda, the British hairstylist behind the Frizz Ease range and a global salon empire, has died peacefully at 75, his salon announced. Tributes praise him as a mentor, a true icon, and a maverick in hairdressing.

John Frieda, the British celebrity hairstylist who built a global haircare empire with his Frizz Ease range, has died peacefully at the age of 75, surrounded by his family.

The news was announced in an Instagram post by his salon. The cause of death has not been made public. His salon wrote: It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully ... surrounded by his family. John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry.

Also read John Rahm Explains Departure from LIV Golf Amid Bankruptcy and PGA Tour Hopes

He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better. His talent and passion touched so many, and his legacy will live on in every single one of us. We will continue to do him proud. Our thoughts are with John's family and everyone who loved him.

Advertisement

Rest in peace, John. You will be forever in our hearts. The London-born businessman styled celebrities ranging from Twiggy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis to Scarlett Johansson, Madonna and Joanna Lumley, and opened his first salon that same year, aged 25. Born Alan Howard Frieda in Kenton, Middlesex, he began his career at London's House of Leonard salon and adopted the name John because another stylist at the salon was also named Alan.

From London Salons to Global Fame

He grew up around hairdressing: his father was a hairdresser and his grandfather was a barber. His father owned a salon where Frieda worked part-time as a teenager. He went on to train as a hairdresser and opened his first salon in his early 20s, with financial backing from his father. He created the famous Purdey haircut worn by Joanna Lumley in the television series The New Avengers, helping establish his name as one of Britain's leading hairstylists.

In the 1980s he worked with American hair care executive Gail Federici to create his own product line. He launched Frizz Ease in 1988 and his Sheer Blonde line in 1998. Frizz Ease became one of the most recognisable anti-frizz products in the world. In 2002, Frieda sold his hair care company to the Japanese conglomerate Kao in a deal valued at $450m.

He retained ownership of five salons: two in London, two in New York and one in Los Angeles. Frieda moved to the United States in 1990 to focus on his growing hair care brand, and his relocation contributed to the end of his first marriage. He married Scottish singer and actress Lulu in 1977, with the couple welcoming son Jordan before divorcing in 1991.

Personal Life and Family Tributes

He met his second wife, Avery Agnelli, widow to an heir of the Fiat car company, in 2002 and they married in 2019. They had two children, Jackson and Leyla, and Frieda was stepfather to her daughter, Asia Agnelli Lagrange. Agnelli Lagrange shared a series of photos of them together on Instagram, writing: Sadly my J has passed away. Today we lost the best man to ever exist.

Advertisement

I share this because I know he touched the lives of so many. She accompanied the message with a series of family photographs, including pictures from her childhood, a family holiday and her wedding. Celebrity colourist Nicola Clarke, who has worked with stars including Cate Blanchett and Madonna, also paid tribute to the man she described as one of the most influential mentors in her life.

She said: John Frieda, one of the most influential and wonderful mentors in my life, the kindest man, has sadly passed away after battling an illness so bravely, he was surrounded by his loving family. Clarke said his talent and passion had touched so many, adding that her thoughts were with his family and everyone who loved him. Cetera Lamb, creative director of the John Frieda Mayfair salon, described him as a true legend, a real maverick in hairdressing.

She wrote: For 50 years, he led our wonderful salon, leaving behind an incredible legacy of passion, creativity, vision and outstanding hairdressing. We will continue in his honour, celebrating his achievements and keeping his memory, values, vision and love for great hairdressing alive. In a separate tribute, she said: The industry has lost a true legend, a real maverick in hairdressing.

Celebrities Honor John Friedas Legacy

Among those paying tribute on social media was Jo Wood, the model, TV personality and the wife of the Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood. She said: Oh No… that's so sad. When I was 16 and John worked as an assistant at Leonards, he would do my hair. He was so great… we would go to the pub after… but I couldn't drink.

RIP John it was lovely to know you. The British hairdresser was remembered as a mentor, a maverick and a man whose influence reached far beyond the salon. The salon said Frieda's talent and passion had touched countless people, adding his legacy would live on through those who worked with him.