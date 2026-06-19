Centuries of Debate: Why Shark Culls Remain Controversial in Australia

Over a century after a fatal shark attack at Coogee Beach, Australia continues to grapple with the divisive issue of shark culls. A recent attack on a swimming mother has reignited the debate, highlighting the persistent public demand for action and the ongoing disagreement over the effectiveness of culling sharks. Experts explain why culls may not reduce risk and how misconceptions about shark behavior fuel the controversy.

More than a century after 18-year-old surf lifesaver Milton Coughlan was killed by a shark at Coogee Beach in February 1922, Australia remains deeply divided over the issue of shark cull s.

The tragic event occurred during a period of rapid growth in beach culture, with surf lifesaving clubs expanding and families increasingly flocking to the coast. The ocean had become a symbol of freedom, recreation, and community, making the attack a profound shock. News of the incident spread widely, generating intense public anxiety. Newspapers provided extensive coverage, and concern extended far beyond the local area.

For many Sydneysiders, the attack undermined a growing perception of the beach as a safe and enjoyable place. If a young, experienced surf lifesaver could be killed in familiar waters, the question arose: who was safe? Authorities sought answers while the public demanded action. In the following years, anti-shark rallies drew thousands, fishermen hunted sharks along the coastline, and Coogee Beach eventually installed a steel shark-proof enclosure across part of the bay.

At one rally, a man dramatically held a dead grey nurse shark aloft, drawing cheers from the crowd. The pattern resurfaced recently when Sydney mother and teacher Leah Stewart, 35, was attacked by a suspected great white shark while swimming close to shore at Coogee Beach. She was not surfing offshore or diving in remote waters but swimming at one of the nation's most popular beaches, an activity millions of Australians undertake every summer.

Her injuries horrified the country and reignited calls for shark culls, just as previous attacks have done for generations. Though more than 100 years separate the attacks on Coughlan and Stewart, the public response has remained remarkably consistent: a shark attacks a swimmer, the public demands action, and attention turns to removing sharks from the water. Yet despite decades of shark control programs-including nets, drumlines, and culls-shark attacks continue.

This raises an uncomfortable question: after more than a century of such measures, why does the threat persist? Shark policy expert Christopher Pepin-Neff notes that the recurrence of the cull debate after every major attack is not surprising. While a natural human response to a serious attack is concern, incidents involving everyday swimmers often strike a deeper chord because they challenge Australians' expectations about beach safety.

That was especially evident after Stewart's attack; unlike many previous victims, she was swimming close to shore at a popular suburban beach in broad daylight. There is a social construction around beach safety, and when it is breached, communities seek reassurance, swimmers want confidence, and families want to know everything possible is being done to prevent another attack. Pepin-Neff explains that shark culls are quick and cathartic, making the public feel better and demonstrating government action.

That desire for visible, immediate measures helps explain why the cull debate resurfaces after major attacks, despite ongoing doubts about whether killing sharks meaningfully reduces risk. A common misconception, according to Pepin-Neff, is that a single shark is responsible for the danger. Historically, people think that if you kill the one shark, the problem is solved and the beach becomes safe again.

However, white sharks are highly migratory, traveling vast distances along Australia's coastline. The shark seen on Monday could have come from Auckland, and the one on Tuesday could be from Brisbane. Thus, removing one shark does little to alter the broader environment in which attacks occur. Fisheries management expert Daryl McPhee adds that the conversation often becomes confusing because the term cull is used to describe a variety of measures.

Governments have long relied on shark nets, drumlines, and surveillance to reduce risk, but no solution can eliminate it entirely. Accepting that reality can be difficult for the public after a life-changing or fatal attack. The debate continues, reflecting a tension between emotional responses and scientific evidence, between the desire for absolute safety and the ecological realities of sharing ocean spaces with apex predators





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shark Attack Shark Cull Australia Coogee Beach Beach Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japanese Mayor's Maternity Leave Sparks National Debate on Gender Equality and Work-Life BalanceShoko Kawata, mayor of Yawata and Japan's youngest female mayor, is taking maternity leave-an unprecedented move that has ignited a nationwide conversation about gender roles, workplace support for parents, and the need for systemic change in a country facing depopulation and a low ranking in global gender equality. Her decision challenges traditional expectations and highlights the physical realities of childbirth, while aiming to inspire more women to enter politics and leadership.

Read more »

Australia's Net Migration Drops to Lowest Since Mid-2022 Amid Political DebateNet overseas migration in Australia has decreased to 301,000 in the past year, the lowest since mid-2022, according to recent data. This comes as political tensions rise, with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson calling for an end to multiculturalism and blaming immigration for national crises. The Albanese government cites the decline as proof of effective management, while experts note economic factors in states like Western Australia and Queensland driving migration patterns.

Read more »

Debate Erupts Over Multiculturalism vs Monocultural Vision in AustraliaA political controversy has erupted following One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's declaration that Australia "must be monocultural," sparking responses from across the political spectrum. Senator Jacinta Price, while sharing some concerns about cohesion, offered a different vision of Australian culture as a celebration of diverse backgrounds. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor criticized Hanson's phrasing but maintained that immigration policy should prioritize values. The discussion centers on the future of Australia's multicultural identity and the balance between unity and cultural diversity.

Read more »

Pauline Hanson defends 'monocultural' stance as Australia's multiculturalism faces political debateOne Nation leader Pauline Hanson has defended her use of the term 'monocultural' during a National Press Club address, arguing Australia should embrace a single national culture rather than multiculturalism. Her comments sparked criticism from political leaders and an envoy, while recent data shows most Australians still support multiculturalism.

Read more »