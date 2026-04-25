Century-Old WWI Flag Restored to Glory

A historic Australian red ensign, carried by recruits during the 1915 Waratah March to enlist for World War I, has been carefully restored and is now on display at the Nowra Museum. The flag represents the sacrifice and commitment of young men from the Shoalhaven region and the dedication of the women who made it.

A remarkable piece of Australian history has been meticulously restored and is now on display at the Nowra Museum on the NSW south coast. This is no ordinary flag; it's a century-old Australian red ensign, deeply intertwined with the spirit of World War I and the courage of young Australians.

In 1915, this very flag was carried by the South Coast Waratahs, a group of determined men from the Shoalhaven region, as they embarked on a grueling 100-kilometre march to Sydney to enlist for service. The flag, hand-made by women in Nowra, served as a powerful symbol of their commitment and sacrifice throughout their journey, being passed along for safekeeping during overnight stops in various villages.

The restoration of this fragile artifact was entrusted to Tess Evans, a highly skilled textile conservator based in Sydney, who trained at the prestigious Textile Conservation Centre at Hampton Court Palace in England. While accustomed to working with centuries-old tapestries, this project marked her first encounter with a red ensign. Despite its age, the flag was found to be in surprisingly good condition, with vibrant colours and only minor damage from insect activity and staining.

Ms. Evans employed a delicate process of humidification to relax the fibres, followed by meticulous tracing and the creation of a supporting backing sheet in fine cotton to camouflage any flaws. Using a single-filament polyester thread and a fine needle, she carefully repaired holes and reinforced weakened areas, all while maintaining a deep connection to the flag’s history and the stories it held.

The Australian red ensign, officially the flag of the Australian Merchant Navy, gained prominence after Federation in 1901. A competition to design Australia’s flag resulted in both blue and red ensigns, with the red ensign designated for civil purposes, particularly merchant shipping. The flag features the Union Jack in the upper left corner, alongside stars representing the Southern Cross and the Commonwealth Star.

Experts at the Australian War Memorial, like Shane Casey, highlight the significance of this particular ensign, noting its accurate depiction of the original 1901-1903 design, with a six-pointed Commonwealth Star and Southern Cross stars reflecting their actual brightness. While the blue ensign was officially adopted as the national flag in 1953, the red ensign remained a popular symbol and was frequently flown on land and even carried onto battlefields by Australian soldiers.

The restored flag now stands as a vibrant testament to a pivotal moment in Australian history, a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who answered the call to serve





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Heritage Military Australian Red Ensign World War I Flag Restoration Nowra Museum Waratah March

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