CFMEU Deal Pressure Alleged at John Holland in Royal Commission Hearing

Royal commission hears John Holland manager Joe Aygur say a government view tied future work to a CFMEU deal, as hearings focus on Gap Road in Sunbury.

John Holland manager Joe Aygur told the Victorian royal commission into the construction industry late in the day that there was a 'view' within government that a deal had to be done with the CFMEU. According to his evidence, the company would not win further work if it failed to give the union what it wanted. The commission is examining the CFMEU's conduct on major public projects, and this testimony has drawn sharp attention to the link between union demands and future government contracts.

The commission had a dramatic day on Tuesday, and it was expected to keep calling witnesses on the following day. The identities of the witnesses cannot be published before they appear. The commission made clear that this two-week hearing block will focus solely on the Gap Road level crossing removal project in Sunbury, a Big Build project in Melbourne's north-west.

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Gap Road Project Under Scrutiny in June 2022 Events

The hearings center on the events of June 2022, when the CFMEU effectively muscled its way onto the Gap Road project. The commission is probing how the union gained a foothold on the project and moved into the heart of the $109 billion Big Build program, which is the state's large infrastructure pipeline.

The focus on a single project and a defined time period means the commission is trying to trace specific decisions, conversations and pressures rather than general patterns across the industry. Each witness is being asked to describe what happened during that period from their own position within the project.

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Counsel assisting Chris Young KC addressed both the people attending in person and those watching online. He reminded them that the witnesses had been compelled to provide evidence, meaning they were required to appear and answer questions before the commission.

Witnesses Compelled to Give Evidence on Difficult Events

Chris Young KC stated that all of the witnesses heard so far had been compelled to attend. He acknowledged that the evidence they gave had been difficult, and that it had been hard for them to revisit difficult times and events from their working lives.

Aygur's account is the most direct description so far of commercial consequences for a major contractor. His evidence described a government view that the company would not win further work without a deal with the CFMEU. Those claims are the testimony of one witness and have not been tested by the commission's final findings.

A separate account given to the commission said a major contractor would be frozen out of future multibillion-dollar transport projects unless it caved in to the CFMEU's demands. The commission has not made findings on these allegations, and the CFMEU's response to the testimony was not included in the source material.

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Royal Commission Hearings Continue on Gap Road

The immediate next step is the continuation of the two-week hearing block, which is limited to the Gap Road level crossing removal project in Sunbury. The commission has indicated that the hearings will remain focused on the June 2022 events rather than broader matters.

For contractors and workers on large government projects, the testimony raises the question of whether commercial decisions can be shaped by union pressure in ways that affect who wins work. For taxpayers, the scale of the Big Build program, valued at $109 billion, means that any finding about how the CFMEU entered the project could carry significant consequences for how future contracts are managed.