CFMEU Inquiry: Union Delegates Pressured onto Cross River Rail Project Despite Safety Concerns

A commission of inquiry in Brisbane is investigating allegations that the CFMEU pressured contractors on the Cross River Rail project to hire union delegates as health and safety representatives, even when concerns existed about their qualifications and behavior. The inquiry has heard evidence of aggressive conduct, intimidation, and interference with subcontractors.

A commission of inquiry in Brisbane is currently investigating allegations of misconduct within the Queensland branch of the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union ( CFMEU ).

Recent hearings have revealed concerning practices related to the Cross River Rail project, specifically regarding the appointment of union delegates as health and safety representatives. CPB Contractors director Andrew Large testified that the company faced significant pressure to hire these delegates, even when harboring 'immediate concerns' about their suitability. This pressure allegedly stemmed from an incident at the Boggo Road Cross River Rail site where construction was halted following a workplace accident.

The CFMEU reportedly exploited the situation, claiming the entire site was unsafe and demanding the employment of full-time union delegates as health and safety representatives (HSRs), citing a loss of worker confidence in CPB's safety management. The inquiry has heard accounts of ousted CFMEU leader Jade Ingham's involvement in the recruitment process, with allegations that delegates appointed at his behest engaged in aggressive and disruptive behavior.

Witnesses described instances of delegates swearing at staff, threatening violence, and generally creating a hostile work environment. Concerns were raised about the qualifications and medical fitness of some appointees, including one individual deemed a 'high risk' of workplace injury by a medical professional yet still hired as an HSR. CPB Contractors felt 'between a rock and a hard place,' fearing further work stoppages if they resisted the CFMEU's demands.

The commission is examining whether these actions constituted undue influence and compromised workplace safety standards. The evidence suggests a pattern of the union leveraging safety concerns to gain control and influence over project operations. Further testimony from Nicole Watson, a senior human resources advisor with Ghella, detailed investigations into the conduct of several union members assigned as safety officers. These investigations uncovered allegations of aggressive behavior, intimidation, and interference with subcontractors.

CCTV footage was presented showing delegate Ritchie Atutolu instructing a colleague to engage in a physical altercation. Ms. Watson described a 'notorious reputation' among colleagues regarding Mr. Atutolu's previous misconduct. Another delegate, Adam Langford, was allegedly terminated after being found to have denied a crane subcontractor access to the Boggo Road site.

The inquiry is attempting to determine the extent to which these actions were sanctioned or tolerated by union leadership and whether they represent a systemic problem within the Queensland CFMEU branch. The commission continues to hear evidence, aiming to uncover the full scope of the alleged misconduct and recommend appropriate action





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CFMEU Queensland Cross River Rail Inquiry Union Workplace Safety Corruption

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