Queensland inquiry told CFMEU resisted workplace safety complaint reforms and contacted senior public servant directly

A Queensland inquiry has heard the CFMEU resisted a central complaint hotline and instead funneled calls to a senior public servant who had removed a union-favoured bureaucrat. Former director-general Michael De'Ath called it the most extreme obfuscation of his career.

A Queensland inquiry has heard the CFMEU strongly resisted reforms to how workplace safety complaints were handled, instead insisting all calls be funneled to a senior public servant who had removed a union-favoured bureaucrat.

Inquiry Hears Evidence on CFMEU Complaint Handling

Michael De'Ath, former director-general of Queensland's Industrial Relations Department, told the Commission of Inquiry into the CFMEU and Misconduct in the Construction Industry on Tuesday it was the most extreme obfuscation he had experienced in his career. I've worked multiple jurisdictions with multiple stakeholders over multiple portfolios, De'Ath said. If you had it on a scale of one to nine, the worst I would have encountered might be three. This is a nine.

Also read ‘We will smash you’: Allan warned CFMEU takeover would cause $400m blowout

The inquiry heard former deputy director-general Kym Bancroft had proposed a system requiring unions to lodge complaints through a central 1300-number hotline, rather than contacting senior public servants directly. But the CFMEU instead advised Bancroft that calls regarding health and safety issues would be made directly to her. De'Ath described the arrangement as completely inappropriate and actually quite reckless and incredibly unsafe. Counsel assisting the inquiry Dimitri Ternovski suggested to De'Ath it was an attempt to apply pressure on Bancroft.

Advertisement

De'Ath replied: Without a doubt. The inquiry heard an alternative arrangement was later introduced, involving regional directors sharing responsibility for after-hours calls. But De'Ath said the revised model still had significant shortcomings and the CFMEU continued to contact Bancroft directly. The commission also examined the reassignment of senior Workplace Health and Safety Queensland official Helen Burgess.

Shortly after starting her new role as deputy director-general, Bancroft had moved Burgess out of the role of Director of Construction Compliance and Field Services. Ternovski put it to De'Ath that then-CFMEU Queensland branch secretary Michael Ravbar had called him, upset she had been removed from her position. De'Ath said: I don't recall a call from Mr Ravbar. There very may well have been one, I do not recall it.

Commission Examines Burgess Reassignment and Calls

Ternovski asked: So you don't recall Mr Ravbar being very upset with you about this issue? De'Ath replied: He was permanently upset with me. Phone records presented to the inquiry showed multiple calls and text messages between Ravbar and De'Ath on the morning of August 5, 2022, followed by a call from De'Ath to Bancroft. Commissioner Stuart Wood said it was hard to believe such a phone call would be forgotten.

You don't recall Mr Ravbar ringing you about someone you've just employed for a week and a decision they've made? he said. De'Ath responded: Sorry, Commissioner, but I do not recall. Wood said: It seems very unlikely to be true, Mr De'Ath. In her affidavit to the commission in June, Bancroft said she received a call from De'Ath, saying Ravbar was upset she had removed Burgess from her role.

Advertisement

First, I did not know why Mr Ravbar, as an external stakeholder, was calling my leader about internal decisions being made at the Office of Industrial Relations, Bancroft said. Second, I did not understand why the removal of Ms Burgess from her role as Director of CCFS would be so concerning to Mr Ravbar to prompt him to call De'Ath, who was three levels above Ms Burgess.

De Ath Addresses CFMEU Influence Concerns

De'Ath said Ravbar had never told him why he may have wanted Burgess to remain in that role. It would be clear that there was a suggestion that it was a convenient position and person for Mr Ravbar and CFMEU, he said. Ternovski asked whether there was a perception within the department that Burgess was the CFMEU's person within the OIR.

De'Ath said: That was certainly our concern, and trying to get to a place of establishing that was extremely difficult.