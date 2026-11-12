CFPB Drops Lawsuits Against Major Banks As Consumer Complaints Surge

After the CFPB dismissed enforcement actions against top financial firms like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, consumer complaints rose sharply, revealing a disconnect between agency policy and public data.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has significantly reduced its enforcement efforts against major financial institutions following directives from the Trump administration, a move that coincides with a sharp rise in consumer grievances. Since the inauguration of Donald Trump on 20 January 2025, the federal agency responsible for safeguarding consumer financial rights has launched only two public enforcement actions. This stands in stark contrast to the period between mid-2012 and early 2025, during which the CFPB initiated nearly 400 enforcement actions against banks and other financial firms. The average number of such actions previously hovered at roughly 30 per year. The recent drop in litigation signals a dramatic shift in regulatory posture under the new administration.

Major Financial Entities Escape Legal Action

Early in the second term of Donald Trump, his administration initiated a process to discard consumer protection lawsuits involving prominent corporate entities. The firms targeted for the withdrawal of these legal actions included JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and the conglomerate owned by Warren Buffett, known as Berkshire Hathaway. The CFPB, which had originally filed these suits, began signaling through its inaction that it no longer viewed these specific companies as harmful to everyday Americans. This strategic pivot effectively removed legal pressure from some of the largest players in the financial sector. The agency's decision to halt these proceedings has drawn significant scrutiny from watchdogs and former employees who view the move as a departure from the agency's core mission.

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Spike In Complaints Against Defended Firms

Data obtained by The Guardian reveals that consumer dissatisfaction with these same companies has surged in the absence of regulatory oversight. In the twelve months following the dismissal of the lawsuits, complaints against the vast majority of the companies involved increased substantially. Specifically, the number of complaints published in the agency's public database for all named defendants rose by more than 75%. Out of the 23 financial firms that were defendants in the dropped cases, 17 experienced an increase in the volume of complaints lodged against them. Rocket Mortgage saw complaints climb by more than 130% in the year after the bureau dropped a suit accusing its sibling company, Rocket Homes, of using kickbacks to direct borrowers. Branch Messenger Inc witnessed a 315% surge in complaints after a case accusing it of harvesting unfair banking fees from Walmart delivery drivers was dismissed.

Public Data Contradicts Agency Strategy

The aggregate data on consumer sentiment indicates a broader trend of increasing friction between the public and the financial sector. Publicly posted complaints to the CFPB have grown from nearly 2.7 million in 2024 to 6.3 million so far this year. Experts, including current and former CFPB employees, argue that the spike in grievances against companies that were previously under scrutiny highlights a fundamental disconnect between the bureau's stated mission and its operational reality. Erie Meyer, a former chief technologist at the CFPB who helped build its complaint database, stated that consumers are reporting an emergency that the agency ignores. He noted that people are effectively being harmed twice: first by the corporations engaging in questionable practices and second by the agency that is supposed to protect them. This sentiment underscores the growing belief that the regulatory shield is being removed from entities accused of predatory behavior.

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Political Fallout And Consumer Advocacy

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was created approximately a decade and a half ago to counter the reckless and predatory practices that contributed to the Great Recession. The current leadership of the CFPB did not respond to detailed inquiries regarding this strategic shift. Instead, an agency spokesperson issued a statement claiming the bureau had previously cost Americans hundreds of billions of dollars. The spokesperson argued that previous actions made the American Dream, particularly homeownership, more expensive for each borrower. They described the prior enforcement as a weaponized attack on political enemies and disfavored industries. The statement claimed the agency is now fixing these issues by operating within statute and protecting businesses and Americans from what it termed thuggery. This political narrative frames the reduction in enforcement as a necessary correction to overreach rather than a deregulation.

Real World Impact On American Households

The consequences of these regulatory changes are already being felt by ordinary citizens seeking housing and financial stability. In Clarksburg, West Virginia, Amanda and Jason Riffle struggled to find adequate housing for their blended family of five after marrying in 2024. Local rents were too high for the space they needed. Jason's family provided them with a plot of land, prompting the couple to seek a doublewide manufactured home. They selected a four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Southern Charm model. This home was sold and financed by Clayton Homes and Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, both part of the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. The Riffles represent the typical consumer who may face difficulties without the protective net of active consumer protection lawsuits. The midterm elections have become a referendum on these economic policies, with Democrats criticizing the administration for fueling the rise in living costs. Future battles over high prices and abusive business tactics will likely depend on how aggressively new legislative winners pursue consumer protection.