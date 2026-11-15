Chadd Sayers Backs Usman Khawaja on 2018 Ball-Tampering Claims

Former Australian cricketer Chadd Sayers confirms the entire 2018 Test squad knew of sandpaper use, intensifying scrutiny on Pat Cummins and Cricket Australia's handling of the investigation.

Former Australian international bowler Chadd Sayers has provided explosive testimony that supports Usman Khawaja's long-standing claims regarding the 2018 sandpaper ball-tampering scandal. Sayers stated he is confident that the entire Australian Test cricket squad in South Africa during that year was aware of the plot to alter the match ball.

According to Sayers, this widespread knowledge began with the Port Elizabeth Test, which took place one match before Cameron Bancroft was filmed concealing sandpaper in Cape Town. The revelations come as significant pressure returns to Australian captain Pat Cummins, who recently disputed Khawaja's narrative in a media conference.

Also read David Warner Returns to Social Media to Criticize Cricket Australia 2018 Investigation

Sayers Confirms Squad-Wide Knowledge of Ball Tampering

Chadd Sayers, who made his Test debut for Australia in Johannesburg in 2018, provided specific details to radio station SEN about the extent of the team's involvement. He confirmed that discussions regarding how to get the ball to reverse and what materials to use were held in the change rooms during the Port Elizabeth series.

Sayers revealed that he personally collected sandpaper from Cameron Bancroft and disposed of it during a drinks break in the Johannesburg Test. This incident occurred before Bancroft was caught on television cameras in Cape Town, indicating the practice had continued into the third Test of the series.

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As a fringe player at the time, Sayers was not involved in the strategic planning but was present when the contraband was handled. He described the moment as unplanned, noting that he simply took the item off the field when requested during a wicket or drinks break after tea.

Cummins Faces Scrutiny After Disputing Khawaja Version

Pat Cummins has come under intense scrutiny after issuing a forthright statement on Friday denying knowledge of any collective team plot. Cummins made it clear he had no awareness of the broader conspiracy, directly contradicting Usman Khawaja's autobiography which asserts the vice-captain was central to the operation.

Sayers expressed discomfort with Cummins' recent media performance, particularly when the captain made personal remarks about Khawaja. Sayers noted that while he understood Cummins' position, the approach felt unnecessary and added to the tension surrounding the eight-year-old saga.

Usman Khawaja was spotted at Sydney Airport on Sunday, offering minimal comment following Cummins' press conference. He stated only that he had nothing further to add, leaving the conflicting accounts to be weighed by the public and cricket authorities.

Former Integrity Chief Reveals Withheld Information

Former Cricket Australia integrity head Iain Roy's investigation has been called into question by former CA director Peter Erskine. Erskine stated that David Warner was not informed that fast bowlers Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood had been interviewed as part of the probe.

Erskine claimed Warner was presented with statements from Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft, and Pat Cummins before signing his year-long suspension. The director argued that Cricket Australia withheld crucial information, telling Warner that only the named individuals had made statements.

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This omission suggests that key witnesses were excluded from Warner's decision-making process regarding his ban. Erskine indicated that the Iain Roy report remains unpublished due to a non-disclosure agreement that contributed to Roy's departure from Cricket Australia.

Cricket Australia Responds to New Allegations

Cricket Australia responded to the developments by stating they respect the right of those involved in 2018 to share their version of events. The organization highlighted that the significant differences in views make it unlikely an agreed narrative will be reached without relevant material evidence.

The claims by Chadd Sayers and the revelations from Peter Erskine have reopened old wounds in Australian cricket. Sayers noted that he often felt he had to tiptoe around the truth while being asked about the scandal by the public, which overshadowed his joyous Test debut tour.

As the controversy intensifies, the focus shifts to whether Cricket Australia will initiate a new probe based on this fresh information. The organization must now address the discrepancy between the information provided to Warner in 2018 and the current allegations of a squad-wide conspiracy.

The situation continues to evolve with former players challenging the official account of the Cape Town incident. The potential for renewed disciplinary action or a comprehensive review of the original investigation remains high as more details emerge from those who were present during the tour.