Challenges and Realities of Immigration

This article discusses the misconceptions surrounding immigration, including the idea that Australia is being overwhelmed by immigrants. It emphasizes the importance of understanding the social and economic costs of immigrating and the selective attitudes of our country towards immigrants.

Immigration is a process not to be taken lightly, with both social and economic costs for the individual, who are often scapegoats for political gain.

The idea that Australia is being 'swarmed' by immigrants is both untrue and impossible, given the selective attitudes of our immigration system towards Australian nationals. The country's history, with its convict labor and immigrant contributions, reinforces the need for understanding the complex realities of immigration and the motivations behind people choosing to immigrate





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