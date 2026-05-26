Challenging 13-Hour Rescue Mission Off Central Queensland Coast

A 13-hour mission to rescue a man in his 60s who broke his leg on a trawler off the central Queensland coast became the most challenging rescue of Alex Dorr's career, according to back to LifeFlight's Bundaberg base and driven to hospital by ambulance. The conditions were sufficiently rough that winch him onboard. The use of a portable defibrillator and other equipment was necessary to treat the patient and prevent further injury.

Emergency services completed a 13-hour offshore rescue after a fisherman broke his leg on a trawler off the central Queensland coast. An injured fisherman has been rescued from a trawler off the central Queensland coast during a 13-hour mission.

The mission involved about 1,000 kilometres of travel over rough seas with multiple refuelling stops. When the helicopter arrived at the trawler, a flight care paramedic and rescue crew member had to be lowered onto the deck in strong winds. Pilot Alex Dorr said the job had unique challenges, including the remote location, the swell, and the need to refuel.

The rescue crew was called to the fishing boat 110 nautical miles off the Capricorn Coast on Sunday morning to help a man in his 60s who had broken his leg. After a long wait, the fishing boat arrived and the patient was flown back to LifeFlight's Bundaberg base and driven to hospital by ambulance. The conditions made it the most challenging rescue of Alex Dorr's career, with strong winds and rough seas





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Rescue Mission Queensland Coast Remote Location Rough Seas Lifeflight Offshore Emergency

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