Challenging Assumptions: The Hidden World of Female Birdsong Revealed

A new guidebook is bringing attention to the often-overlooked vocalizations of female birds, revealing their complex roles in territorial defense, courtship, and even influencing male song trends, contradicting historical biases in ornithological studies and field guides.

For generations, the melodious chirping of birds from high branches has been commonly attributed to males, engaging in territorial defense or courtship serenades. However, as the annual dawn chorus reaches its peak this spring, a new guidebook is challenging these long-held assumptions, urging listeners to focus on the often-overlooked world of female birdsong .

Historically, the songs, sounds, and visual presence of female birds have been significantly underrepresented in field guides and sound archives. A stark illustration of this bias is found in the Xeno-Canto sound library, where in 2016, a mere 0.01% of recorded bird sounds were identified as female. Another archive showed a similarly low figure of 0.03% female recordings. The new guidebook aims to rectify this underrepresentation by providing comprehensive explanations and examples of female birdsong. According to Lucy McRobert, a writer and researcher involved with the guidebook, female birds actively engage in singing for territorial displays, to deter rival females, and to attract additional males. The book is accompanied by a dedicated sound library featuring 300 recordings from 200 species, accessible via web or app. These clips are sourced from the extensive online archive of Sound Approach, a birdsong project established in 2000. This project has confirmed recordings of female birds for a substantial 41% of species found in the Western Palearctic, a vast biogeographical region encompassing Europe, North Africa, and most of the Middle East. For instance, female barn swallows are known to sing alongside males during courtship, employing intricate twitter-warbles and rapid-fire ‘whirrs’ that can last up to 20 seconds. McRobert highlights the prevailing, yet inaccurate, narrative surrounding female bird sounds, stating, We’ve got a completely false narrative around female bird sounds and female birdsong. The common narrative is that males sing to compete for territory and female attention. Actually, the situation is far more complicated than that. Female birds do sing. Many species have female song repertoires and you can separate some males and females by song. The historical dominance of male birdsong in scientific observation, particularly among the songbirds of the Western Palearctic, led European ornithologists to export their assumptions globally. This overlooked the reality that, worldwide, up to 70% of female bird species exhibit singing behaviors. In many tropical avian populations, females sing with a vibrancy equal to that of males, participating in duets for pair bonding, territorial defense, and to ward off other females. Like their male counterparts, females may also sing to signal their availability. Mark Constantine, the author of the new book and a co-founder of Lush cosmetics, emphasizes the need to re-evaluate our understanding of birdsong, remarking, Everything we believe about our birdsong isn’t true. I love the fact that Donald Duck is actually a female – he quacks like a female. Most people don’t realise that the female mallards quack and the males don’t. This sentiment is further echoed by the work of artist and illustrator Alice Donahaye, who points out the inherent sexism in field guides from the 1950s to the 1980s. In the illustrations she encountered during her formative years, male birds were consistently depicted in an “upright, bold, declarative” posture, while females were often relegated to the background, partially obscured by males, and drawn in a “bent over, submissive and demure” manner. Donahaye observes, Female birds are always described in these field guides in relation to the description of male birds. She’s always ‘paler’ or ‘duller’ – some kind of negation of him. Sometimes it doesn’t even specify that the female is bigger. To ensure a comprehensive consideration of female bird sound, Constantine requested that McRobert also contribute to the new book, a process that yielded surprising revelations. For example, in some species, females sing an irresistible song when alone, swiftly attracting male company and facilitating copulation. Older females that produce larger clutches of eggs often possess more elaborate songs. In these instances, female song is identifiable by distinct, prolonged rattling sounds. The common attribution of the tawny owl’s “tu-whit” call to the female, answered by the male’s “to-who,” is also challenged. According to the Sound Approach team, both male and female tawny owls are capable of producing either call. Constantine and his sound recordists propose that the “tu-whit, to-who” phrase popularized by Shakespeare might actually represent the call of a long-eared owl, whose vocalizations more closely resemble Shakespeare’s description in their recordings. The actual calls of tawny owls are more akin to “ker-wick” followed by a quavering “woooo.” While documented instances of female garden songbirds like thrushes singing are rare, female robins are known to sing during specific periods in winter. Constantine’s team confirmed this by individually marking female birds and then observing and recording them singing, though they acknowledge that specific distinguishing features of female robin song have yet to be identified. Beyond singing, Constantine posits that female birds play a crucial role in shaping evolving songbird trends, with research indicating that males who adopt the latest song styles are rewarded with superior territories and mates. He articulates this revolutionary perspective: The female bird conducts the orchestra. She chooses in all regards what the male birds are going to sing – that’s mind-boggling. It’s so refreshing to have another think about it all





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Female Birdsong Ornithology Bird Vocalizations Sexism In Science Animal Behavior

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elvis, Fandom, and Finding Your Armor in AdolescenceA personal reflection on the power of teenage fandom, using Elvis Presley as a central example, to provide emotional protection and identity formation during the challenging years of adolescence.

Read more »

Frogs: Unsung Heroes in Disease Prevention and Ecosystem HealthBiologist Brian Gratwicke is spearheading an experiment in Panama to reintroduce vanished frog species, highlighting their crucial role as guardians against disease. As frog populations decline, mosquito-borne illnesses like malaria have surged, revealing the hidden economic and ecological costs of species loss and underscoring the vital connection between nature's health and human well-being.

Read more »

Help, there’s a cockroach in my coffee! 16 gross ingredients hidden in your favourite foodsFrom wood pulp in ice-cream to peat in portobellos, science has transformed how we dine. Do you know exactly what’s lurking in the grub we eat?

Read more »

Genoa Mayor Silvia Salis: A Young, Progressive Leader Capturing Hearts and Challenging NormsGenoa's mayor, Silvia Salis, a former Olympian and progressive politician, is gaining popularity for her focus on youth engagement and injecting new energy into the city. Her recent appearance at a free techno concert by DJ Charlotte de Witte, attended by over 20,000 people, has amplified her profile and positioned her as a potential challenger to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Read more »

Iran's 'Mosquito Fleet': A Guerrilla Tactic Threatening Strait of Hormuz ShippingDespite losses to its larger naval vessels, Iran's Revolutionary Guard employs a 'mosquito fleet' of small, fast boats and drones. These agile craft, often hidden in coastal caves, are designed for hit-and-run attacks, posing a significant threat to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. This asymmetric warfare strategy aims to disrupt maritime traffic and has been a key factor in regional tensions.

Read more »

The Hidden War: Addiction Among Ukrainian SoldiersA Ukrainian soldier recounts his struggle with opioid addiction, which began after a combat injury. The immense psychological toll of the ongoing war has led to a rise in drug and alcohol abuse among troops, though the exact scale of the problem remains difficult to measure due to stigma and lack of official tracking. Rehabilitation efforts are underway to help soldiers battle both their internal struggles and the war against Russia.

Read more »