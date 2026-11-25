Inflation rose to between 3 and 4.9 per cent in October, matching the jobless rate, driven by the Iran war oil shock and an AI-fuelled construction boom, leaving Treasurer Jim Chalmers and RBA governor Michele Bullock under pressure.

Inflation climbed to between 3 and 4.9 per cent in October, matching that month's jobless rate, in a terrible situation for both Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock.

Inflation was always going to rise in October, thanks overwhelmingly to Donald Trump's war against Iran and the devastation it has wrought to the passage around the world of everything from diesel to ammonia. Of the increase in prices that occurred last month, almost half of it was due to petrol prices which soared on fears that Trump and the Iranians were going to ramp up their conflict.

Also read Australian inflation rises 0.7 per cent in October to highest annual rate since March

Oil Prices Drive Inflation Surge

High oil prices are feeding into the agricultural sector, where prices for fruit have jumped by more than 10 per cent over the past year because of higher input costs. They are also feeding into the holiday sector through hidden fuel surcharges on airline tickets. Since the war began, the overall consumer price index has climbed by 3.5 per cent.

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Almost half of that is due to oil, much to the chagrin of Chalmers, Bullock, every central banker around the world and every political leader bar Donald Trump. But the war is not the only factor at play. The inflation figures, coupled with new data on the state of the construction sector, simply confirm war could not have come at a worse time for an economy that is straining to grow sustainably.

The AI boom is drawing on limited construction resources while reaching into areas no one had expected. The prices for toys, which use the same electronic components as needed in a data centre, have soared by 13 per cent over the past 12 months, or almost three times the overall inflation rate. Game consoles are also more expensive. In the September quarter, private residential construction reached a record 30.3 billion dollars to be 9.3 per cent up over the year.

Construction Sector Strains Economy

At the same time, public residential construction is at a record high while public engineering spending, while moderating, is still tracking at a historically strong level. Inflation across new homes lifted 1.6 per cent in October alone to be up by 6 per cent over the past 12 months. New homes, be they private and public, need electricians and plumbers just as much as the tech bros and their data centres.

The result is a lit match on the oil inflation oozing its way through the economy. One saving grace for Bullock and Chalmers is that, fingers crossed, inflation starts to ease from here. This month's sharp fall in petrol prices, plus the way past electricity subsidies wash through the official statistics, mean prices could start dropping in the November inflation report. Bullock and the RBA board are likely to hold their nerve and keep interest rates steady over coming months.

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Budget Cuts Face Fiscal Test

Financial markets seem convinced, expecting rate cuts from August next year. Chalmers, with a nervous backbench watching on, this week openly took ownership of the state of the economy. He did that in a rhetorical sense with an address to parliament this week. His mid-year budget update, however, has to be more than just rhetoric.

It has to deliver in terms of spending cuts and a tightening of the fiscal screws. If he and the government squib the challenge ahead, they should reflect on how a cost-of-living crisis, led by an 80 per cent increase in bread prices, ended the rule of Louis XVI and the Ancien Regime.