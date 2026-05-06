Chalmers Defends Budget Amid Inflation Warnings as RBA Raises Rates

Treasurer Jim Chalmers faces scrutiny over his upcoming federal budget as the Reserve Bank raises interest rates for the third time this year, warning against further government spending. With inflation pressures mounting, Chalmers insists the budget will be responsible, while opposition voices blame government expenditure for rising living costs. The debate intensifies as speculation grows over potential cost-of-living measures, including a one-off earned income offset for salaried workers.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has defended his upcoming federal budget on Sunrise amid mounting pressure to deliver cost-of-living relief without exacerbating inflation and interest rates. Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock raised interest rates for the third consecutive time this year on Tuesday, lifting the cash rate to 4.35 percent.

She warned that further government spending could complicate efforts to control inflation, stating, It doesn’t take much additional spending to make the job of returning inflation to target more challenging. The extent to which government makes up the shortfalls for households by giving them more money, it makes it harder to dampen demand … we are poorer, and there is no way out of that.

Her remarks came as speculation grew that the government might introduce a one-off earned income offset in next week’s budget, worth between $200 and $300 for salaried workers. This potential measure would supplement billions already allocated for cost-of-living support, including the temporary halving of the fuel excise and $1 billion in interest-free loans for businesses grappling with rising fuel costs.

Chalmers declined to confirm or deny these reports but emphasized that the budget would be responsible and focused on managing inflation. We know that people are under pressure, he said. The Governor was asked yesterday about a hypothetical scenario where a heap more stimulus was pumped into the economy. That hypothetical doesn’t reflect the reality of the budget, which is all about winding back spending where we can responsibly do that.

Chalmers argued that inflationary pressures stem from global instability, such as the conflict in the Middle East, rather than government expenditure. Interest rates didn’t go up yesterday because of government spending, he said. We understand what this inflationary environment means for a lot of people who are doing it tough. In this budget, what people will see is a very, very responsible budget that takes the inflation challenge seriously.

In a heated Sunrise debate on Wednesday, Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie strongly disagreed, asserting that Australians are paying the price for government spending through higher mortgage repayments and rising living costs. The Reserve Bank could not have been clearer to Jim Chalmers, you must cut government spending, she said. It is a problem of Jim Chalmers’ making.

The Treasurer needs to use this budget to not just spruik his spending programs but show that he actually understands economics 101, and when government spending is too high in an economy, it does drive up inflation, and that is hurting everyone. McKenzie claimed Australia entered the current Middle East crisis in a weaker economic position than other comparable nations, arguing the government had failed to control spending earlier.

We’re expecting the teenagers of today to be paying for his trillion-dollar debt in the decades to follow because he refuses to cut spending, she said. However, Jon Raven, the Labor mayor of Logan in southeast Queensland, defended Chalmers, arguing that households expect government support amid rising costs.

Jim works harder than anybody I know to make sure this budget will be responsible and will be focused on what the Australian people need rather than focused on what a spreadsheet is trying to achieve, he told Sunrise. The Australian people aren’t mugs; they know that this isn’t caused by government spending, this inflation is caused by Donald Trump’s war. The budget will be handed down on Tuesday night





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