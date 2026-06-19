Chalmers Defends 'Difficult but Right' Tax Reforms Amid Political Backlash

Treasurer Jim Chalmers acknowledges political costs of 2026 budget tax changes but insists they are necessary to fix the tax system and housing market, especially for younger generations. The reforms, facing Senate votes, include scrapping the CGT discount and expanding small business concessions.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said that his government has made the difficult but correct choice by reforming the tax system. He acknowledged that the 2026 federal budget has cost Labor some "political paint" and conceded that backlash against proposed tax reform s continues.

The changes to capital gains tax (CGT) and negative gearing-announced in the budget and due for final Senate votes next week-are difficult but right for younger generations, Chalmers argued. He told ABC radio that the government is choosing the harder, right path over easier political options, particularly to help first home buyers, young people, and workers. A partisan political campaign, organized by One Nation, opposes the changes, claiming they were not campaign pledges.

Chalmers rebuffed suggestions that the changes should have been announced before the last election, emphasizing that Labor focuses on effective solutions and substantive policy over politics. He stated the tax system and housing market are broken and the government is acting to fix them. Under the budget plan, the existing 50 per cent CGT discount will be replaced by an indexation system and a 30 per cent minimum tax rate from 1 July 2027.

Additionally, the government expanded the 50 per cent active asset discount-originally for small businesses with turnover up to $2 million-to those with turnover up to $10 million, benefiting 2.7 million small businesses and 98 per cent of active firms. Opposition treasury spokesperson Tim Wilson speculated the budget could bring down Prime Minister Albanese, suggesting Health Minister Mark Butler would benefit and become the next prime minister.

Health Minister Butler dismissed this as "rubbish" and affirmed the strong relationship between Albanese and Chalmers. Opposition leader Angus Taylor demanded the CGT proposal be scrapped entirely, calling it a failed policy and budget. Chalmers denied reports of a frosty relationship with the PM. With the Opposition opposing the reforms, the government needs Greens and independents support.

Chalmers confirmed Labor has been engaging with the Greens over the proposals





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Tax Reform CGT Negative Gearing Federal Budget Jim Chalmers Anthony Albanese Housing Market Small Business Senate Greens

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