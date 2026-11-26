Australia collected $4.6 billion more in tax last financial year while inflation hit 4.9 per cent, the cash rate reached 4.85 per cent and combined net debt climbed to $954.9 billion by June 30, 2025.

Australia is having a little boom. It is at the tax office. If you would like to participate, do not fret - you already have.

Canberra collected $4.6 billion more in tax last financial year. Inflation was running at 4.9 per cent. The treasurer has a comfy seat at the cash register. The rest of us have an economy.

Also read ANZ Predicts RBA Rate Cut by June as State Debt Nears $1 Trillion

Surpluses Came In Smaller Than Forecast

Two early surpluses came in $6 billion smaller than forecast. Do not try this at home. Imagine telling your other half that you expect to splurge $28,300 on a rowing boat, then revealing in September that it cost only $22,300. Might the family like to erect a small statue to commemorate your restraint?

This year's budget puts spending at almost $830 billion, with a $31.5 billion deficit and a few more to follow. You may want to hold off naming the boat Surplus. Floater may be more appropriate. The Reserve Bank has raised rates 18 times since the start of May 2022, 17 on Chalmers' watch.

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Five came this year, taking the cash rate to 4.85 per cent. The RBA sets rates. The treasurer has a say in how hard Canberra bids against everyone else for scarce workers and materials. An oil shock can make petrol dearer.

It takes domestic policy to have the government and your builder both chasing the same electrician while the Reserve Bank tells you to put off the renovation. Chalmers acknowledged that too much new spending can worsen inflation, and flagged net savings in December's budget update. Thanks, Captain Hindsight. Yet more strategic genius.

Government Flagged Net Savings In December

Then, on Wednesday, the ABS announced inflation had hit 4.9 per cent. There is a certain grandeur in discovering restraint after the fifth rate rise of the year. It is like finishing two packs of Tim Tams while reading the nutritional information, then boasting of a substantial intended reduction in biscuit consumption, starting next month. Even with all that money coming in, Canberra managed to spend, waste and fail to collect with astonishing vigour.

Take tobacco. For three years, government put up excise so much on top of indexation that it fuelled a criminal black market, lost billions in revenue and increased smoking for the first time in decades. It estimated that between $7.7 billion and $11.8 billion in duty was evaded in 2024-5. To collect the lot, Canberra would have needed smokers to buy the same quantity at legal prices.

That assumption is generous. So was the price advantage Canberra handed the black market. The government kept putting up the price at the front counter while the bloke with a cupboard full of firebombs offered a discount. ABS estimates smoking was actually increasing for the first time in decades.

Tobacco Policy Created Criminal Black Market

Meantime, intransigent public health officials merrily claim they are doing just brilliantly because smoking rates are dropping. Note to their statisticians: criminals do not report their sales. This appalling fiscal policy has rendered public health a public nuisance. Nizar Hamdan, the last of three co-offenders to be sentenced, got five years and one month in prison.

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He had been found guilty on five counts of defrauding the scheme of more than $1 million. The services were never delivered. He is no orphan. Canberra's budget includes $821.2 million it lost and $484.1 million it lost.

An independent review estimated annual losses from non-compliance and fraud at $1.5 billion to $3 billion. Those are different kinds of losses but they raise the same question. Who in Canberra thought checking where the billions were actually being spent was an optional extra? Canberra and the states agreed.

So, what has Jim Chalmers done right? The list requires no ink. But this treasurer's profligacy is hardly unique. Take the Commonwealth, states, territories and councils together.

Combined Net Debt Reached Ninety Five Billion

On June 30, 2009, their combined net debt was minus $26.8 billion. By June 30, 2025, the latest annual ABS figure, it was plus $954.9 billion. That is an astonishing turnaround. And now, with inflation running hot, Canberra is rediscovering the virtues of restraint.

Chalmers had a rare advantage. The money kept coming in ahead of expectations. He had room to borrow less still, take some pressure off the Reserve Bank and make sure more of what Canberra paid for actually got done. Instead, the tax office is having a lovely time and the treasurer is promising to economise just as the economy starts to look uncomfortably like stagflation.

It seems the best time to put something aside for a rainy day is once the carpet is wet. If Jim Chalmers were a film, you would walk out. Toby Ralph is chief executive at The Ad Department. He has worked on more than 50 elections globally, and with the Liberal Party multiple times, including all of John Howard's elections.

He is also a Gruen panelist. In Victoria 2026, Ralph was responsible for research, strategy and advertising in the Fix Victoria Tsunami of Debt campaign. Contact toby@tobyralph.com.au. Toby Ralph is CEO at The Ad Department, a marketer and market researcher specialising in persuasion who sits on a few boards.