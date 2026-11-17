Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed a substantial package of spending cuts will be the main focus of next month's mid-year budget update, aiming to ease inflation without hurting growth, while announcing tax and red tape reforms.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed that next month's mid-year budget update will include a substantial package of cuts to government spending as its main focus, saying it will cut enough but not too much.

In a speech to an Australian Securities and Investments Commission conference in Sydney, Chalmers said the update would strike some fine balances as the government fights inflation while protecting growth. We take seriously and embrace our responsibilities in the fight against inflation, he said. The mid-year economic and fiscal outlook, known as Myefo, is expected next month.

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Chalmers said savings would be the main focus because of intensifying spending pressures including higher debt interest, rising costs of essential services, and other unavoidable spends and variations. He said the savings package would help ease immediate capacity pressures without putting growth at risk, and would make room for responsible cost-of-living relief without adding to price pressures. It would not put the economy at risk, he said.

Budget Cuts Target Public Service

No details of individual cuts have been confirmed, but Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said earlier this month the public service would be one target of belt tightening, and there have been calls to consider means testing for subsidies for electric vehicles and home batteries. Chalmers is under political pressure over inflation, which has climbed to 4.3 per cent, and the Reserve Bank's five interest rate hikes this year.

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The government has sustained criticism over elevated spending, which the opposition and some economists say is worsening inflation and driving interest rates higher. Chalmers has consistently rejected that characterisation but said the cuts were motivated by economic conditions. He also highlighted that Australia has relatively low debt and small budget deficits compared with other advanced nations, and said Australia has the second-fastest growing economy of all G7 nations.

Despite the treasurer's claim of 180 billion dollars in total savings since Labor came to office in 2022, budget papers project a deficit just shy of 10 billion dollars in 2024-25, 22.3 billion dollars in 2025-26, and an expected shortfall of 31.5 billion dollars this financial year. Chalmers said savings would help ease inflation, although soaring fuel prices and pressures from massive datacentre investment are also playing a major role in keeping price pressures high.

On tax, Chalmers said he is seeking to pass two key tax bills through the parliament late this month, one to establish a 30 per cent minimum tax on income from discretionary trusts and the other to give innovative start-up businesses the option to opt out of the new inflation-linked capital gains tax discount, cutting the CGT discount from 50 per cent to 40 per cent for active investments such as shares and equity in small businesses, and leaving the inflation-linked CGT model for property.

Greens Scrutinise Tax Legislation

Both measures have been highly contentious with business and are opposed by the Coalition, but their passage will depend on the votes of the Greens, who support the government's tax agenda in principle but have raised concerns. On trusts, the Greens have focused on what they say are loopholes to exempt charitable giving from the new tax, including money to private schools and sporting clubs.

On the capital gains carve-out for start-ups, which business groups say does not go far enough, the Greens said they were open to considering an alternative model proposed by independent MP Allegra Spender. Her model would impose a flat 40 per cent discount on all active assets, using an existing tax law definition to cover assets used or that may be used for business purposes.

Ms Spender has cited analysis from the independent Parliamentary Budget Office suggesting these changes would make little difference to the amount of revenue raised. She said this would be a fairer and simpler model, avoiding the need to define what an innovative business is. Chalmers said he had written to Ms Spender with Treasury analysis on her proposal, which suggested it was unlikely to lead to a more productive economy and would be complex and raise integrity issues.

We had a longish discussion about it, he said. There are important reasons why I don't think the model that she's put forward is the right model. Chalmers defended the government's changes to capital gains tax, saying there are promising signs they are reducing investor activity in the established housing sector. He said the old capital gains regime warped investment choices, pushing capital away from productive assets and into established housing.

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A more neutral tax treatment means our CGT reforms will help address the disproportionate amount of investor lending going towards existing housing, he said. Chalmers also announced that the Australian Taxation Office would begin consulting with the business sector on modernising Australia's business tax system, which he said could save companies and sole traders tens of millions of dollars a year. We will immediately begin consulting on two specific options, he said.

First, reducing the burden on sole traders by pre-filling contractor income, saving an estimated 400,000 hours and 37 million dollars in costs each year. Second, simplifying the minor benefits rules in the fringe benefits tax system, by scrapping complex and subjective assessments of small benefits below 300 dollars, which he said could save businesses about 15 million dollars a year in paperwork costs. Together, he said the two measures could save businesses 52 million dollars per year.

ATO Consults On Tax Reform

These options will be part of the government's response to the Board of Taxation's red tape review, due to be released by the end of this year. A second package is being developed for next year's fiscal blueprint and will focus on streamlining obligations, using more pre-filled information and automating tax reports and payments. Chalmers also said he would write to businesses and investors to gather ideas for regulations that could be cut to simplify compliance.

He last wrote to government regulators last year, and said the process had led to more than 400 ideas for how red tape could be cut, 140 of which had already been enacted and another 200 of which were underway. These regulatory reforms span everything from telecommunications to energy to tax, and lots in between, he said. Cumulatively, these changes will make a real difference.

The Business Council of Australia has been campaigning for a 25 per cent cut to the cost of complying with government regulation, which it said cost business billions each year. The federal opposition has taken up the 25 per cent target. While avoiding a specific target of its own, the government has promised streamlining in several areas.

The ABC understands one such area to be featured in the mid-year budget will be the construction code, which has been subject to consultation with the industry. The government opposed the Liberals' proposal to slash the building code from about 2,000 pages to fewer than 100, but has promised to find other ways to streamline it. Chalmers said the government was increasing efforts to lift productivity, building on the 10 billion dollar package outlined in the May budget.

Government Overhauls Construction Code

He said the government wanted to make it easier to build homes and for businesses to invest and innovate. This includes an overhaul of the National Construction Code that will be released in coming months. The first round of grants under the government's 2 billion dollar infrastructure fund, promised at last year's election to help local councils provide necessary works for new homes, will be opened soon.

Chalmers noted the recent promise by Liberal leader Angus Taylor that a Coalition government would cut federal red tape by a quarter. Our opponents have started talking about red tape reduction while we are actually doing it, he said. And there is still more to come.