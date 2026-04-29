Chalmers Rules Out Immediate Revenue Surge from Tax Reforms, Focuses on Housing Affordability

Treasurer Jim Chalmers clarifies that upcoming capital gains tax and negative gearing reforms will protect existing investors, with no immediate revenue windfall expected. The May 12 budget will prioritize housing affordability and productivity growth amid rising inflation.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has clarified that any upcoming reforms to capital gains tax and negative gearing will not negatively impact existing asset holders, dismissing expectations of a significant revenue surge from housing policy changes.

Senior ministers are finalizing key tax reform elements ahead of the May 12 budget, with plans to reduce and restructure negative gearing as part of a broader package that includes new business investment incentives. Chalmers emphasized that current investors would receive protections under potential tax changes, signaling a grandfathering approach for those with existing taxable assets.

Previous studies on eliminating negative gearing—a mechanism allowing landlords to offset rental property losses against taxable income—suggested it could generate up to $5 billion annually. However, Chalmers dismissed claims of immediate, substantial revenue gains during a Commonwealth Bank podcast. He noted that any reforms would consider past investor decisions, ensuring fairness for those already holding assets.

'People assume that a huge amount of revenue will suddenly appear, but most experts understand that won’t happen,' he said. 'We must recognize the decisions people have made in the past. ' In a separate interview with Channel Seven, Chalmers reiterated that the budget would not yield a sudden influx of revenue. Instead, housing reforms aim to help younger Australians enter the property market.

'Housing supply is the main focus,' he said, acknowledging concerns about declining homeownership among younger generations. Beyond tax changes, the budget will include cost-saving measures and initiatives to accelerate economic growth without fueling inflation. Recent data showed inflation at a three-year high of 4.6%, partly due to geopolitical tensions affecting fuel prices. Chalmers also highlighted productivity enhancements, including AI adoption and reduced compliance costs, as central to the budget’s strategy.

'The budget will reflect a serious effort to boost productivity through multiple avenues,' he added, emphasizing the role of technology and regulatory efficiency in driving economic resilience





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Capital Gains Tax Negative Gearing Housing Affordability Inflation Economic Growth

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