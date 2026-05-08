Chalmers unveils sweeping productivity reforms in federal budget to tackle Australia's economic challenges

The Australian government announces a major productivity package in the federal budget, including migration reforms, business tax relief, and regulatory simplification to address a decade-long decline in productivity and boost living standards.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has outlined a comprehensive plan to address Australia's productivity crisis, emphasizing the need for action across multiple areas. The upcoming federal budget will introduce significant reforms, including an overhaul of the migration points test and measures to reduce compliance costs for businesses by $10 billion annually.

Chalmers described productivity as one of the most critical components of the budget, stressing that improving it is essential for achieving higher living standards and wage growth. The government's strategy includes streamlining regulations, providing tax relief for small businesses, and accelerating the recognition of overseas qualifications for skilled migrants. Chalmers acknowledged that reversing a decade-long decline in productivity will require innovative approaches and sustained effort.

The migration shake-up aims to prioritize younger, more educated migrants with strong English skills, addressing long-standing inefficiencies in the current system. Business groups have welcomed the proposed $10 billion reduction in compliance costs, though some advocate for even greater cuts. The budget also includes initiatives to simplify climate-related financial disclosures and eliminate fees for accessing mandatory construction standards.

However, concerns remain about potential tax increases for small businesses through changes to trust funds. Former public servant Martin Parkinson, who led a review of the migration system, criticized the current points test for favoring regional work experience over other valuable skills. He called for reforms that better align with the needs of the Australian economy and community.

The government's plan also seeks to harmonize inconsistent regulations across states and territories, particularly in retail tenancies, product standards, and payroll tax administration. While the budget package represents a significant step forward, Chalmers and Parkinson both cautioned that meaningful change will take time. The government's efforts to reduce red tape and improve skills recognition are part of a broader push to enhance Australia's competitiveness as an investment destination.

The Business Council of Australia's new index shows Australia lagging behind other countries in attracting investment, underscoring the urgency of these reforms





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