Treasurer Jim Chalmers has told parliament that unemployment will climb above 5 per cent and inflation will remain in the mid-3s well into next year, with the mid-year budget update to include net savings as the budget bottom line deteriorates.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has told parliament that unemployment will climb above 5 per cent and inflation will remain stuck in the mid-3s well into the second half of next year, as the budget bottom line deteriorates.

Chalmers used a ministerial statement during question time to reveal what he called concerning economic numbers in the upcoming mid-year economic and fiscal outlook. He warned Australians that things will get a bit harder before they get easier. The treasurer said that if Treasury was updating the mid-year forecasts today, they would reflect a difficult environment. In the near term, they would forecast softer growth, higher inflation and higher unemployment.

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Key indicators of government spending and tax collection as a share of gross domestic product will be pushed higher because the economy is smaller than expected. Chalmers has been under fire over the state of both the economy and the budget. Unemployment last week pushed to a five-year high of 4.9 per cent in October, inflation is at 4.3 per cent and real wages are falling, all while the budget is in deficit.

Reserve Bank Interest Rates Rise

Official figures due on Wednesday are likely to show inflation climbing to nearly 5 per cent, or 4.7 per cent now. The Reserve Bank has pushed official interest rates to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent, although financial markets now believe it will have to start cutting by September to help prop up the economy. Chalmers said the country faces difficult times full of serious risks, noting the economy faced strong headwinds households were already starting to feel.

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Higher oil prices mean inflation is expected in the mid-3s through the middle of next year before coming back in the 2 to 3 per cent band by the end of the calendar year. That is about 1 percentage point higher than anticipated in the May budget. Inflation and interest rates are expected to weigh on consumption too, meaning GDP growth could slow from 2.3 per cent last year to well below 2 per cent for the next two years.

Economy Growth Forecasts Deteriorate

The economy was now expected to grow by less than 2 per cent in both 2027 and 2028. Treasury expects unemployment to stay below pre-pandemic averages but now peak higher, above 5 per cent. These are concerning numbers, Chalmers said. We do not diminish or disregard them.

We say with humility and with honesty that things might get a bit harder before they get easier. Despite all of this, neither the RBA nor the Treasury are forecasting the economy to go backwards. All forecasts are worse than what Chalmers announced in his May budget, when he forecast growth would slow to 1.75 per cent this year before recovering to 2.25 per cent in 2027-28.

He also forecast inflation would average 2.5 per cent and the jobless rate would remain around 4.5 per cent. Chalmers said higher inflation, the fallout from the war against Iran and higher interest rates were all buffeting the economy. 2026 has been a very tough year for our people, our economy, and the world. No use pretending otherwise, he said.

Interest rates are biting, unemployment is rising, prices are going up, wages are not keeping pace, and families are hurting, he said. The pressures coming at us are immense and there are some big unavoidable commitments to be funded. In May, Chalmers forecast the budget would show a deficit of $31.5 billion this financial year followed by shortfalls of $31 billion, $34.4 billion and $25.3 billion in the three following years.

Budget Deficit And Tax Figures

Tax as a share of the economy was forecast to reach 23.8 per cent, its highest point since the 2005-06 record of 24.2 per cent, with government spending expected to reach 26.8 per cent. Chalmers said in the short term the budget deficit was likely to be a little smaller this year, but deficits would likely be larger from 2027-28 onwards.

The economy is already a little smaller than anticipated, which meant tax and spending as a share of GDP were likely to be slightly higher even with savings in the mid-year update. The treasurer promised the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook will include net savings to assist in the ongoing battle against persistently high price pressures. It is not a mini-budget full of new initiatives but it will have some budget-sized savings, he said.

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Savings will not be concentrated in one area or one portfolio, but they will be fair and calibrated to the conditions. At this stage, we expect to more than offset our new spending decisions, without slashing and burning the services people rely on, he said. He said the government would not slash expenditure. Our decisions will deliver a modest net saving despite all these pressures, he said.

We understand and embrace our role in the fight against inflation. Chalmers said the government short-term goal was cutting spending enough, without threatening growth, an approach he described as a delicate balance. We know that no realistic amount of savings makes inflation go away, but too much new spending can make it worse, he said.

The treasurer foreshadowed that any new spending decisions, such as Monday announcement that the $25 price cap on prescription medicine would be extended until the end of the decade at a cost of $242 million, would be more than offset by savings measures. But he flagged that the mix of a weaker economy and big unavoidable spending commitments meant bigger deficits in the later years of the forward estimates period.

Recession Risks From Rate Hikes

It would not be responsible to fully offset these big changes to revenue and payments that flow through automatically from weaker economic parameters, he argued. The Reserve Bank decision earlier this month to lift interest rates for a fifth time this year has raised concerns that it could drive the economy into a recession. The decision split the bank with 3 of its 9 members voting against the move.

Chalmers said higher interest rates were adding to pressure on the jobs market, with the fallout likely to extend into next year. As Governor Michele Bullock said, it takes at least a year for rate rises to fully flow through, so we know the impact of the board decisions will continue well into next year, but people are feeling the pain already, he said.

With the full effect of the five rate hikes only likely to become apparent through 2027, Shane Oliver, AMP chief economist, predicted economic growth would slump from 2.3 per cent to below 1 per cent. We could flirt with recession next year, Oliver said, putting the chances of a more severe downturn at a high and rising 40 per cent. Oliver agreed with the treasurer that getting the settings right in the mid-year budget would be a difficult balancing act.

The government has been copping political blame for inflation, and Chalmers is under a lot of pressure to cut spending, but if he cuts too much it could accentuate the recession risks, Oliver said. Chalmers said work was already beginning on next year budget, adding it would contain policies aimed at lifting the nation economic speed limit by cutting red tape and boosting productivity.