Champions Stakes Day opens at Flemington with rain threat and Waller-McDonald trio

Flemington hosts Champions Stakes Day, the final meeting of the Melbourne Cup week spring carnival, with wet weather threatening and Chris Waller and James McDonald racing three mares.

The gates have opened at Flemington Racecourse for Champions Stakes Day, the final hurrah of this year spring racing carnival. Men in sleek suits and ladies in dresses bundled past a little earlier, trying to secure the best positions to watch today proceedings.

Plenty of umbrellas and raincoats are in hand. Grey clouds overhead threaten to bring much-dreaded wet weather, and the forecast will be on the brain of many punters. Early pictures from Flemington show a mix of rain, sun and wind this morning. The roses at Flemington are out ahead of Champions Stakes Day.

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Champions Day Brings Waller and McDonald Together

Some trainers and jockeys wait a lifetime to be involved in one good horse. On Saturday, Chris Waller and James McDonald will race three in 80 minutes: Joliestar, Autumn Glow and Aeliana. It will be a testament to Flemington decision to rebrand the final meeting of Melbourne Cup week as Champions Day.

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For the first time this spring, all the best horses, trainers and jockeys are in the one place, with the exception of Sheza Alibi, which has been sent for a spell. Waller and McDonald fronted the media on Friday morning to give punters a run-down on their three great mares. There are some early AFL player sightings in the celebrity marquees, including North Melbourne defender Toby Pink and his wife Chloe.

The pair recently spoke to Nine about their battles with infertility and struggles with IVF, with Chloe wanting to share their experiences. The couple are in matching dark outfits today after going with white and cream for Toby and bold, deep pink for Chloe on Cup Day. Chloe Pink told Nine on Melbourne Cup Day: I can even tell you why it is taboo and so secretive.

Toby Pink and Chloe Share IVF Struggles

You feel like you are on the journey alone but there are so many people going through infertility and it is rough. She added: The more we feel less alone, the more we talk about it, then the easier it will be to go through the journey, not that it will ever be easy. G day everyone and welcome to our Champions Stakes Day live blog.

I am Roy Ward and I will be tapping away on the keyboard today as we take you through all the fashion, fun, colour and racing from Champions Stakes Day. We have a team of reporters on the ground at Flemington to bring this to you. The first race is set for 12.40pm AEDT and the Champions Stakes is at 5.10pm AEDT.