Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and government sources are open to changes on a proposal to tax trusts that the Coalition has described as a 'death tax', though Labor is determined to push ahead with its remodeling of the Taxation of CGT plans.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and government sources are open to changes in a proposal to tax trusts , which has been described as a 'death tax' by the Coalition.

They are considering reversing or amending the contentious move to include discretionary testamentary trusts in the minimum tax on discretionary trusts. Labor plans to push ahead with its remodeling of the Taxation of CGT plans, despite the public furore and business outcry. The silent majority of voters, particularly young people without assets, are either pleased or unaware of the changes





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Taxation CGT Trusts Taxation Antony Albanese Jim Chalmers Angus Taylor Bill Shorten Proposal To Tax Trusts Changes To CGT And Trusts Tax Proposals Plan To Push Ahead With Its Remodeling Of The

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