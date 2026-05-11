Changes to Negative Gearing, CGT Discount and Trust Funds Taxing for the Upcoming Budget

The 12 May budget will reportedly feature changes to negative gearing , the capital gains tax (CGT) discount, and the way trust funds are taxed, although exact details remain unclear.

Labor repeatedly ruled out changes to these policies before the 2025 election but then faced calls for reform from unions and welfare groups. On 9 April 2025, Albanese was asked by a journalist whether Labor would rule out any changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax settings if re-elected. Albanese replied: "Yes. How hard is it?

For the 50th time. " As recently as August 2025, Albanese responded to calls for such reform at a productivity roundtable, saying: "The only tax policy we're implementing is the one we took to the election. " Albánese was asked on ABC radio whether the looming changes constituted a broken promise, saying that Australians from all generations were worried about intergenerational equity and about home ownership slipping away from younger people.

In November 2021, Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O’Neil said: "The tax system should not provide the means for professional landlords to have their housing speculation subsidised by ordinary workers, who are being priced out of housing and are paying much higher rates of tax, in line with their income. " Australian unions want the CGT discount halved to 25 per cent and combined with negative gearing tax breaks both limited to one investment property.

But property and construction bodies say reforms would reduce housing supply and lead to fewer new home builds





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Australian Parliament Budget Property Investors Housing Affordability Crisis Housing Supply Property Taxes Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Discount

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