Changes to Negative Gearing Impact Investors, Prospective Buyers, and Renters

The passage discusses the impact of changes to the negative gearing tax deduction on investors, prospective buyers, and renters, highlighting the concerns of Cate Bakos, Sam White, Jim Chalmers, and Eddie Dileen.

Investors who own property before 7.30pm on May 12 can indefinitely benefit from the friendly tax break, but negatively geared properties will be limited to newly built homes effective from July 1, 2027.

Cate Bakos, chair of Property Investment Professionals of Australia (PIPA), called the grandfathering policy an 'enormous injustice' for future investors. Property expert Sam White said the decision will deepen the housing market's inequity, with older Australians emerging victorious and younger buyers losing out. Jim Chalmers, the treasurer, defended the government's decision to grandfather negative gearing, stating that the reforms needed to respect and recognise past investments.

Eddie Dileen, a prolific investor, expressed concern about the impact on prospective buyers who waited for an opportune time, claiming that renters will bear the brunt of the reforms





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Housing Market Property Investment Tax Reforms Generations Divide Equity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major Budget Reversal: Announcing Changes to Negative Gearing and CGTFederal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed long-rumoured changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax, reversing the government's pre-election promises.

Read more »

Budget capital gains tax changes and negative gearing reform explainedNegative gearing, capital gains tax and family trusts are all facing a big shake-up in the name of intergenerational fairness. How will it all work?

Read more »

Treasurer reveals changes to capital gains tax and negative gearingThe Treasurer reveals changes to capital gains tax and negative gearing, an income tax offset is announced, to help with cost of living pressures and inflation forecast to peak at five per cent midway through this year.

Read more »

Will CGT and negative gearing budget changes make housing cheaper for first home buyers?There's no doubt that taking away negative gearing on existing properties will reduce the amount many investors can afford to pay, evening up the playing field for owner-occupiers. But these tax changes by themselves aren't a cure all.

Read more »