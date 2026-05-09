Chaotic scenes in golden-point NRL match spark controversy

Referee Liam Kennedy's controversial decision to award a penalty goal in the final moments of a thrilling golden-point match between Parramatta and North Queensland sparked confusion and controversy. Mitchell Moses' successful field goal in extra time was followed by a penalty awarded for a foul on his leg, leading to a tense finish. Meanwhile, Gold Coast coach Josh Hannay questioned a controversial try awarded to the Roosters, leading to a review of the incident.

They were the chaotic scenes that stumped the players and experts alike, but referee Liam Kennedy got it right in awarding a Parramatta penalty goal at the end of their thrilling golden-point win over North Queensland.

Eels halfback Mitchell Moses proved the difference in Townsville, kicking a field goal in extra time to But there was confusion in the moments after Moses’ kick sailed through the posts, given he was fouled in the act of kicking. Just as the ball left Moses’ boot, Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater made contact with his leg, resulting in a penalty being awarded.

Had the field goal missed, the Eels would have been given an easy shot at goal to seal the victory. However, most players and commentators felt it was a moot point given the field goal was successful, and that the game should have immediately ended 31-30 in Parramatta’s favour. Part of the confusion may have stemmed from the fact that, if a try decides golden point, it is not converted.

Moses sought clarification after Liam Kennedy ruled a penalty goal in front still needed to be taken, perhaps concerned if there was a ricochet off the posts, the Cowboys could regain possession and steal the game. Ultimately, Eels five-eighth Ronald Volkman slotted the conversion without incident and the Eels earned an upset victory.

However, pundits were still unsure whether the final penalty goal should have been taken. Phil Gould, during his post-game analysis on the Nine Network, even sought help from artificial intelligence in a bid to resolve the matter.

However, the NRL has deemed that Kennedy acted appropriately and to the letter of the law.

"The penalty after the field goal was the correct decision," said the NRL’s head of football, Graham Annesley. "The fouled team is entitled to the additional penalty given there had been an act of foul play. It’s important to note had the kick missed or hit the upright the game would have been over. The laws specifically say play does not continue after the kick.

Indeed, according to the rules pertaining to a "drop goal foul play on the kicker", the rule book states: "10a) If a player fouls an opponent who is attempting a drop goal, a penalty kick shall be awarded in front of the posts. b) If the attempt at drop goal is successful, a kick at goal must be taken from the penalty kick and play restarted from the centre of the halfway line irrespective of the outcome of that kick. c) If the attempt at drop goal is unsuccessful, the penalty kick can be taken in any manner provided for in the Laws and play restarted according to the outcome of the game.

" It wasn’t the only controversy from Friday night football. Gold Coast coach Josh Hannay felt a try to Roosters centre Robert Toia, awarded by the bunker when the Titans were leading early in the contest, should have been disallowed due to an apparent knock on.

"We’ve already had some officials come and tell us that it was the wrong call," Hannay said in his post-match press conference. "I understand that it’s hard to get that decision right live all the time ... but when you have the technology that we have in the game today, I just don’t understand how they ruled that a try. The NRL declined to comment on that incident until it had finalised its review of the round





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