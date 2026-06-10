Character-filled homes blend past and present for modern living

Properties that seamlessly blend past and present, updated with contemporary features and fittings that cater to modern living, make the most of both worlds. From classic period homes and Victorian residences to heritage houses, there's something special about living in a character-filled home steeped in history.

From classic period homes and Victorian residences to heritage houses , there's something special about living in a character-filled home steeped in history. Properties that seamlessly blend past and present, updated with contemporary features and fittings that cater to modern living , make the most of both worlds.

Set on a 1657-square-metre north-to-rear estate in Killara, this circa 1890s residence blends traditional Victorian features with contemporary family-friendly living. The stately facade sets the tone for what lies within - soaring ceilings, original marble fireplaces, hardwood floors and leadlight features showcase the period restoration. On the flipside, a gourmet stone kitchen with premium appliances, a temperature-controlled 1000-bottle wine cellar, and a terrace overlooking the in-ground swimming pool cater to modern living.

Only 600 metres to Killara Station and in the Killara High School catchment, the location also has much to offer. Originally built in the 1930s by renowned Melbourne architect Charles N. Hollinshed, this Stonington Estate residence has recently undergone renovation, with updates led by architect David Neil and the team at Neil Architecture. The interior features architectural curves, soaring ceilings, Oregon trusses and carefully considered materials, including feature lighting, stone and marble.

The palette of tobacco, mustard and deep olive reflects the home's origins. Contemporary features include steel-framed glazing, hydronic heating, a lift and flexible accommodation, with an en suite for each of the five bedrooms. Outdoors, an integrated barbecue, an outdoor fireplace and a self-sealing pool/spa framed by planting are highlights, with established gardens by Eckersley Landscape Architects. Behind the clinker-brick facade and Georgian windows lies this five-bedroom Toorak family home set over two levels.

Typical of the symmetrical style of the era, a grand central foyer with polished parquetry floors splits formal and informal light-filled living zones to the left and right of the entrance, making it ideal for entertaining. The formal living room features an open fireplace and French doors that open to a paved patio. Upstairs, the retreat includes built-in window seats. The kitchen blends modern features, including a pressed-metal splashback and stone benchtops, as well as an informal meals area.

Minutes from Bondi Beach, this circa 1900 Victorian home blends period charm with a classic beachside aesthetic. Soaring patterned ceilings with period details manage natural light with ease, while two sets of French doors in the large master bedroom - one of five bedrooms on offer - open to a full-width sunroom on the upper level. Engineered timber floors, dual-access parking and a separate studio/retreat provide modern design and practicality.

This semi-detached, double-brick Federation home is only a short walk to Mosman Village and Balmoral Beach. The home features picture rails, hardwood floors and ornate patterned ceilings to the front of the house. At the rear, modern features, including cathedral-style ceilings, a Shaker-style kitchen, plantation shutters and air conditioning, cater for contemporary living opening onto a sunny north-facing entertainers' terrace





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