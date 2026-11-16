Charlie Lowe and wife Kim Painter honor late daughter Fiona on her 14th birthday with emotional tribute. Details on her passing and family remembrances.

Charlie Lowe and his wife Kim Painter are commemorating the life of their daughter Fiona Lowe on what would have been her 14th birthday. The family is remembering her six weeks after her tragic death at a hospital on September 29.

Charlie Lowe Shares Heartbreaking Birthday Tribute

Charlie Lowe, the Emmy-winning actor and director known for his roles in the series Life Goes On and Pretty Little Liars, took to Instagram on November 16 to share a professional dance photograph of Fiona. He accompanied the image with a poignant message to his middle child.

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With broken hearts we honor and celebrate our beloved Fiona on what would have been her 14th birthday. We miss her more than words could ever express. The proud father expressed the depth of loss felt by the entire family during this difficult time.

Family Tributes and Immediate Aftermath of Passing

Charlie Lowe and Kim Painter, a producer, announced the death of their daughter in a joint statement released shortly after the news broke. They described Fiona as a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and passionate about dance. The couple stated that she was adored by her sisters and was the light of their lives.

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Charlie Lowe is the brother of actor Rob Lowe, and the family connection remains strong during this period of grief. Charles Charlie Lowe, the grandfather, was among the first to publicly honor his granddaughter. He shared a tribute on Instagram the day after her death was announced, writing Rest in peace sweet Fiona.

Extended Family Remembrance and Community Support

Charles Charlie Lowe continued to share additional photographs of Fiona alongside her two sisters on his social media pages. These posts served as a visual archive of the happy memories the family holds dear. The community of friends and fans has continued to send messages of support to the Lowe and Painter families.

Charlie Lowe also paid tribute to Fiona's younger sibling, highlighting the bond between the sisters. The outpouring of grief from their community underscores the impact Fiona had on those around her. Her passion for dance and her creative spirit were central to how she was remembered by her peers and educators.

Ongoing Grief and Mental Health Resources

The Lowe family continues to navigate their loss as the community remains supportive. For those affected by depression or grief, resources are available. Further information about depression can be obtained by contacting Beyondblue on 1300 224 636 or by speaking with a local health professional. Talking to a GP or someone you trust is encouraged for anyone struggling with similar feelings.