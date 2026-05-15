Charlie Pickering Joins 774 ABC Melbourne as New Drive Host, Ali Moore Steps Away for New Adventure in Italy

Charlie Pickering, a well-known broadcaster and comedian, will take over the hosting duties of 774 ABC Melbourne's Drive program, while Ali Moore, a seasoned broadcaster with over 40 years in media, will depart for a new adventure in Italy. Moore's career has spanned radio and television, including hosting roles on Lateline and Lateline Business, as well as stints with the Nine Network and the BBC.

Broadcaster and comedian Charlie Pickering will join 774 ABC Melbourne as the new host of Drive , with Ali Moore announcing she will step away from the show for a new adventure in Italy .

Ali Moore will depart the ABC at the end of the month after a sterling 40-year career in media. Fittingly, she will finish her career where it all began — at 774. Moore has hosted 774 Drive since 2023, covering the big political stories, a global IT outage, drought and emergencies.

She took 774 listeners live to a world-record bagpipe event and has led thoughtful conversations on the issues that matter to Victorians.774 ABC MelbourneHer career has spread across radio and television, including as host of Lateline and Lateline Business, as China Correspondent based in Beijing, as well as stints with both the Nine Network and the BBC based in Singapore.

"I have long had a dream of living in Italy and it's taken almost a year but finally the pieces are falling into place and I'm ready for a different adventure," Moore said. "I adore my job but almost four decades, three employers and more than a dozen different broadcast roles are enough for one career. Future plans involve a tonne of language lessons and a promise to cultivate at least some culinary capability.

"The ABC has been aware of my intentions since the end of 2025. I started as a graduate cadet with ABC Radio Melbourne, so it's fitting that I finish with the audience I love. I'll be forever grateful for our decades of conversations.

"Local manager of 774 ABC Melbourne Shelley Hadfield said Moore's contribution to the station had been significant. "Ali has been an exceptional broadcaster and colleague, and her impact on 774 ABC Melbourne has been profound," she said. "She brings intelligence and integrity to every conversation, and her connection with listeners has been built on trust and respect. While we will miss her enormously, we are thrilled for Ali as she takes up this exciting new adventure.

"In addition to announcing her departure, Moore also introduced Charlie Pickering as the new host of Drive. Charlie Pickering is one of Australia's most recognisable broadcasters, best known as the host of The Weekly with Charlie Pickering on ABC TV. Since launching in 2015, the program has become a flagship satirical take on the week's news, alongside the annual special The Yearly with Charlie Pickering.

Pickering is no stranger to 774 audiences, having hosted Friday Breakfast in 2023 and Thank God It's Friday since 2025, and will continue to present TGIF.

"Her warmth, intellect and mastery of radio has set me a very high bar to clear. My only regret about taking on this job is that I won't be able to listen to her do it as well as it has ever been done," Pickering said.

"Charlie brings a rare mix of sharp insight, genuine curiosity and warmth, and he knows how to turn the day's big issues into conversations that are smart, inclusive and entertaining. "She said. "He's already built a strong connection with ABC audiences through Thank God It's Friday and we're delighted he'll now join the 774 Drive family from June 1.

"Before joining the ABC, Pickering was a founding host of The Project on Network Ten and a team captain on Talkin' 'Bout Your Generation. He began his career in comedy after training as a lawyer, touring nationally and internationally and earning acclaim at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Edinburgh Fringe. Known for combining sharp political insight with humour and clarity, Charlie has become one of Australia's most recognised and trusted satirical commentators





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Charlie Pickering 774 ABC Melbourne Drive Ali Moore Italy New Adventure Career Broadcast Roles Language Lessons Culinary Capability Sharp Insight Genuine Curiosity Warmth Mastery Of Radio Satirical Commentator National And International Touring Melbourne International Comedy Festival Edinburgh Fringe The Project Talkin' 'Bout Your Generation

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Ali Moore's Departure from Drive and Charlie Pickering's Appointment as HostAli Moore, the current host of the Drive on ABC radio, is leaving her position to pursue a different life in Italy. Charlie Pickering, a regular guest on the program, will be her replacement from June. Moore has been with the ABC for over 30 years, working as a graduate cadet, host of the ABC’s China correspondent, and presenter on Nine and the BBC.

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