Charlo Backs Tszyu to Beat Spence, Wants Next Shot

Jermell Charlo predicts a Tim Tszyu victory over Errol Spence Jr. and expresses his desire to fight the Australian next. The article also covers Tszyu's recent career path, potential fight venues, and insights from other boxing figures.

Former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo has publicly endorsed Tim Tszyu to achieve a significant victory over Errol Spence Jr. , and has boldly stated his readiness to challenge Tszyu immediately following that potential bout.

Charlo, who has been absent from the ring since his ambitious move to challenge Canelo Alvarez in 2023, is actively planning his return later this year. He maintains a strong belief in his abilities, asserting that he remains the dominant force at the 154-pound weight class, despite not having defended his titles in the ring. He views himself as the man to beat and is eager to re-establish his supremacy.

The initial plans for a fight between Tszyu and Charlo in January 2023 were unfortunately derailed when Charlo sustained a fracture to his left hand during a sparring session, forcing the cancellation of the highly anticipated match. This injury proved to be a pivotal moment, altering the trajectories of both fighters. Tszyu capitalized on the opportunity, delivering impressive performances against Tony Harrison, Carlos Ocampo, and Brian Mendoza.

However, he subsequently faced setbacks with title defeats against Sebastian Fundora and Bakhram Murtazaliev in the United States. Undeterred, Tszyu has diligently rebuilt his career and is now poised for a lucrative and high-profile showdown with former unified champion Errol Spence Jr., a fight that Charlo confidently predicts Tszyu will win. Charlo’s assessment of the Tszyu-Spence matchup is rooted in stylistic analysis.

He points to Tszyu’s dominant performance against Tony Harrison as evidence of his capabilities, emphasizing that fighting styles are crucial determinants of success. He clarifies that his evaluation is not based on personal bias or prejudice, but rather on a realistic assessment of the fighters’ strengths and weaknesses. Charlo even suggests he could potentially defeat Fundora before facing Tszyu, or alternatively, prioritize a direct confrontation with the Australian fighter.

His team is actively exploring various options within the super welterweight division, engaging in discussions for potential bouts against Tszyu, Fundora, or Spence. Tszyu himself has previously criticized Charlo’s performance against Alvarez, questioning the former champion’s level of heart and determination in the ring. This adds another layer of intrigue to a potential future clash between the two.

No Limit CEO George Rose, who has previously attempted to orchestrate a fight between Tszyu and Charlo, has expressed his enthusiasm for the prospect, acknowledging Charlo’s long-standing reign as the king of the 154-pound division, a title he has never relinquished within that weight class. Charlo also identifies Fundora, the current WBC and The Ring champion, as the leading contender in the division, with his team aiming for a potential fight in August.

Adding to the dynamic, former world champion Brian Norman Jr., currently training alongside Spence in Texas, has cautioned against underestimating the former unified welterweight king. Norman dismisses claims that Spence is past his prime, despite his recent challenges, including multiple car accidents, a prolonged absence from the ring, and his loss to Terence Crawford. He highlights Spence’s continued dedication and physical condition, emphasizing that he remains a formidable opponent.

The Tszyu-Spence blockbuster is still in the final stages of negotiation, with Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast emerging as a strong contender to host the event. However, if an agreement cannot be reached with the Queensland government, the fight is likely to be held at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, potentially in July or August.

Meanwhile, Nikita Tszyu, Tim’s brother, is also progressing in his boxing career, scheduled to fight Spain’s undefeated Oscar Diaz on May 6th. The family’s commitment to the sport is further underscored by Kostya Tszyu’s willingness to support Nikita’s ambitions, even if it means making personal sacrifices. The boxing world eagerly awaits the unfolding of these exciting developments, with the potential for several blockbuster matchups on the horizon, promising thrilling action and captivating storylines





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Jermell Charlo Tim Tszyu Errol Spence Jr. Boxing Fight Super Welterweight No Limit Boxing Brian Norman Jr. Kostya Tszyu

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