Charlotte McConaghy's Journey to a Remote Island and the Success of Her Novels

Charlotte McConaghy's journey to a remote island halfway between Tasmania and Antarctica, where she hoped to make or break her novel, has led to the success of her third novel and the recognition of her memoir about grief. She is also working on screen adaptations of her first two novels and planning a research trip to the United Kingdom.

Nearly four years ago, Charlotte McConaghy embarked on a two-week voyage to a remote island halfway between Tasmania and Antarctica, where she hoped to make or break her novel.

The island, with its dark silty shores, bleached whale bones, penguins, elephant seal pups, and thousands of seabirds, was unlike anything she had ever known. Her third novel, set on the fictional Shearwater Island, has become one of Australian publishing's biggest success stories, winning numerous awards and earning the backing of Reese Witherspoon's book club. McConaghy's memoir about grief after the sudden death of her husband, writer Tony Horwitz, in 2019, was also a bestseller.

She is currently working on her fourth novel and has screen adaptations of her first two novels underway. Another research trip is planned for July to the United Kingdom





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A remote village with just 19 residents has suddenly become a tourist magnetTo keep this tiny village alive, one family has transformed its old storehouses into galleries and dining spaces, while traditional fisherman’s cabins have become stylish accommodation.

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Charlotte McConaghy's Journey to a Remote Island and the Success of Her NovelsCharlotte McConaghy's journey to a remote island halfway between Tasmania and Antarctica, where she hoped to make or break her novel, has led to the success of her third novel and the recognition of her memoir about grief. She is also working on screen adaptations of her first two novels and planning a research trip to the United Kingdom.

Read more »

Charlotte McConaghy's Journey to a Remote Island and the Success of Her NovelsCharlotte McConaghy's journey to a remote island halfway between Tasmania and Antarctica, where she hoped to make or break her novel, has led to the success of her third novel and the recognition of her memoir. McConaghy's novels have won numerous awards and earned the backing of Reese Witherspoon's book club. She is currently working on her fourth novel and has screen adaptations of her first two novels underway.

Read more »